Hidden Cemeteries at Residential Schools: Churches and Canada Responsible for Genocide by Brenda Norrell

Saturday Jun 26th, 2021 3:04 AM

Chief Cadmusn Delmore of the Cowessess First Nation said 751 unmarked graves were found at Marieval Residential School. In 2008 -- thirteen years ago -- Hidden from History published a list of 28 mass graves at residential schools and hospitals in Canada. The information comes from historical accounts and eyewitness testimony of survivors who witnessed fellow students being tortured and murdered.