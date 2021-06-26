top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Racial Justice
Hidden Cemeteries at Residential Schools: Churches and Canada Responsible for Genocide
by Brenda Norrell
Saturday Jun 26th, 2021 3:04 AM
Chief Cadmusn Delmore of the Cowessess First Nation said 751 unmarked graves were found at Marieval Residential School. In 2008 -- thirteen years ago -- Hidden from History published a list of 28 mass graves at residential schools and hospitals in Canada. The information comes from historical accounts and eyewitness testimony of survivors who witnessed fellow students being tortured and murdered.
sm_screenshot_2021-06-26_at_4.37.40_am.jpg
original image (913x494)
By Brenda Norrell
Censored News

Cowessess First Nation held a virtual press conference to announce the “horrific and shocking discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School.”

Chief Cadmusn Delmore of the Cowessess First Nation said 751 unmarked graves were found at Marieval Residential School.

"Removing gravestones is a crime in this country and we are treating this as a crime," Chief Cadmusn said during the live press conference.

In 2008 -- thirteen years ago -- Hidden from History published a list of 28 mass graves at residential schools and hospitals in Canada. The information comes from historical accounts and eyewitness testimony of survivors who witnessed fellow students being tortured and murdered. https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/06/location-of-mass-graves-at-residential.html

During the live press conference on Thursday, Chief Delmore was joined by Florence Sparvier, 80, a survivor of the school.

Sparvier said one parent had to go to jail if a child did not go to the residential school.

She described how mean the nuns were to the children, and how the Roman Catholic Church forced the children to assimilate and to "not like who we were."

Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous First Nations, comprised of 74 sovereign First Nations in Saskatchewan, said First Nations children must come home to their communities.

"This was a crime against humanity."

Chief Cameron said First Nations will tell this story of these concentration camps, of this torture and genocide.

"Canada will be known as the country who tried to exterminate First Nations."

Describing the horror of these schools, Chief Cameron said, "They even had to dig graves for their own fellow students."

"Our people deserve justice," he said, stating that Canada and the churches must turn over all the records.

During the questions in the live broadcast, questions came from news reporters in Germany and Spain.

Last month the remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, were found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school near Kamloops, British Columbia.

Read the article and watch the broadcast at Censored News: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/06/saskatchewan-751-unmarked-graves-found.html
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/
§
by By Brenda Norrell
Saturday Jun 26th, 2021 3:04 AM
screenshot_20210625-201923_chrome_3.jpg
Murder at the Alberni and Ahousat United Church Schools
Stanley Sam, an eyewitness to the beating death of Albert Gray in Nov. 1938
at the Ahousat school (1996)
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/
§
by By Brenda Norrell
Saturday Jun 26th, 2021 3:04 AM
screenshot_20210625-201755_chrome_2.jpg
Electric chair torture at the age of six for the entertainment of church and visitors at residential school.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 147.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code