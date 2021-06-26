From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Hidden Cemeteries at Residential Schools: Churches and Canada Responsible for Genocide
Chief Cadmusn Delmore of the Cowessess First Nation said 751 unmarked graves were found at Marieval Residential School. In 2008 -- thirteen years ago -- Hidden from History published a list of 28 mass graves at residential schools and hospitals in Canada. The information comes from historical accounts and eyewitness testimony of survivors who witnessed fellow students being tortured and murdered.
By Brenda Norrell
Censored News
Cowessess First Nation held a virtual press conference to announce the “horrific and shocking discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School.”
Chief Cadmusn Delmore of the Cowessess First Nation said 751 unmarked graves were found at Marieval Residential School.
"Removing gravestones is a crime in this country and we are treating this as a crime," Chief Cadmusn said during the live press conference.
In 2008 -- thirteen years ago -- Hidden from History published a list of 28 mass graves at residential schools and hospitals in Canada. The information comes from historical accounts and eyewitness testimony of survivors who witnessed fellow students being tortured and murdered. https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/06/location-of-mass-graves-at-residential.html
During the live press conference on Thursday, Chief Delmore was joined by Florence Sparvier, 80, a survivor of the school.
Sparvier said one parent had to go to jail if a child did not go to the residential school.
She described how mean the nuns were to the children, and how the Roman Catholic Church forced the children to assimilate and to "not like who we were."
Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous First Nations, comprised of 74 sovereign First Nations in Saskatchewan, said First Nations children must come home to their communities.
"This was a crime against humanity."
Chief Cameron said First Nations will tell this story of these concentration camps, of this torture and genocide.
"Canada will be known as the country who tried to exterminate First Nations."
Describing the horror of these schools, Chief Cameron said, "They even had to dig graves for their own fellow students."
"Our people deserve justice," he said, stating that Canada and the churches must turn over all the records.
During the questions in the live broadcast, questions came from news reporters in Germany and Spain.
Last month the remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, were found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school near Kamloops, British Columbia.
Read the article and watch the broadcast at Censored News: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/06/saskatchewan-751-unmarked-graves-found.html
