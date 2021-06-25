VOTING RIGHTS: Sidewalk Rally for Democracy in Pacifica
Wednesday, July 7, 5:00 PM
MORE INFO: https://act.indivisible.org/event/local-actions/163349/signup/
Come join a rally to demand voting rights now!
As of mid May 2021, state legislators have introduced 389+ bills with restrictive voting provisions in 48 states. Voting restriction laws especially target and suppress the votes of Blacks & other minorities, young people, poor people, as well as the disabled & seniors.
Now, the S.1: For the People Act has been officially blocked by opposing Senators.
Plus, The John Lewis Voting Rights Act to reestablish protections of the 1965 Voting Rights Act has yet to even move forward in the 117th Congress (formerly HR 4).
We need to show that there is overwhelming grassroots support for voting rights,
so please join us!
Bring a sign. Please follow any & all current COVID guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/safely-reopening/#continuing-safety-measures
This event is part of the Deadline for Democracy voting rights rallies and actions happening nationwide.
_________________
Why We Are Rallying for Voting Rights
https://deadlinefordemocracy.org/
This rally is part of the voting rights action campaign by the Deadline for Democracy, a coalition of 100+ groups fighting voter suppression.
Whatever our color, background or zip code, most of us believe that voters should pick our leaders—our leaders do not get to pick their voters. When it comes to our elections, we want a transparent process we can trust, where Americans have equal freedom to vote, whether we live in a small town or big city, the south or the north.
But today, a handful of extremist politicians have put up barriers to silence our voices based on what we look like or where we live. It’s time for national standards for voting so all of us have a say in key decisions like affordable care, quality jobs, and a healthy future.
Together, we can ensure Americans can safely and freely cast our ballots so that every voice is heard and our elections reflect the will of the people.
But every day, we get closer to a very real deadline to take action to pass the S.1 For the People Act—a deadline for democracy.
______________________
Deadline for Democracy Coalition
https://deadlinefordemocracy.org/about
A coalition of activist groups demanding voting rights including:
350.org
EarthDay.org
East Bay Activist Alliance
Bend the Arc
People for the American Way
Common Cause
Center for Popular Democracy
VotoLatino
Indivisible
NAACP
Declaration for American Democracy Coalition
Stand Up America
End Citizens United Action Fund
Advancement Project
Transformative Justice Coalition
Just Democracy
and numerous other organizations
______________________
