Once again this Saturday we will be greeting the traffic coming into Santa Cruz at the corner of Ocean and Water Streets from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



Please bring you own signs or feel free to use ours. We will have flyers and brochures for those who request more information. We urge people to support BDS and HR 2590 by contacting their representatives in Congress and we will be visiting the Salinas office of Jimmy Panetta next week with information on Apartheid Israel.



Sponsored by Palestine Justice Coalition

Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 25th, 2021 1:56 PM