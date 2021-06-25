Once again this Saturday we will be greeting the traffic coming into Santa Cruz at the corner of Ocean and Water Streets from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Please bring you own signs or feel free to use ours. We will have flyers and brochures for those who request more information. We urge people to support BDS and HR 2590 by contacting their representatives in Congress and we will be visiting the Salinas office of Jimmy Panetta next week with information on Apartheid Israel.
Sponsored by Palestine Justice Coalition
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | Santa Cruz IndymediaView events for the week of 6/26/2021
|Solidarity with Palestine weekly protest
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday June 26
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Allan Fisher
|AFISHER800 [at] GMAIL.COM
|Phone
|4159542763
|Location Details
|Corner of Ocean Street and Water Street; Santa Cruz
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 25th, 2021 1:56 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network