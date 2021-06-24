



Ways to help Palestinians:

1) Sign the following:

https://actionnetwork.org/letters/congress-protect-east-jerusalem/?link_id=0&can_id=918b09c97a91324f5f12e35bc85f32d9&source=email-good-news-action-alert-keep-pressing-for-congress-intervention-in-east-jerusalem&email_referrer=email_1206815&email_subject=good-news-action-alert-keep-pressing-for-congress-intervention-in-east-jerusalem



https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_2590?utm_campaign=may_14_gaza_update_nwttac&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine&emci=898aaa6a-50ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&emdi=720e95c4-78ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&ceid=13259655#/7/



https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/sanctionisrael/index.html





https://actionnetwork.org/letters/congress-protect-east-jerusalem?clear_id=true&source=email-acti



https://www.gazaunlocked.org/act2019MELPA



https://secure.everyaction.com/1bUDFJrq_kWz5sjKEeyoPQ2?emci=5d4149d1-36af-eb11-85aa-0050f237abef&emdi=48af3b35-3eb3-eb11-a7ad-0050f271b5d8&ceid=1631053



https://www.codepink.org/1billionmore



2) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) and tell them to cosponsor HR2590, The Palestinian Children & Families Act, so that Israel cannot use US funds to imprison and torture Palestinian children.



3) Learn more about Palestine at:

- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)

- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)

- Rebuilding Alliance

- Adalah Justice Project

- Eyewitness Palestine

- Grassroots Al-Quds

- BDS Movement

- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)

- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)

- We Are Not Numbers

- teachpalestine.org

- decolonizepalestine.com

- gazaincontext.com

- palambassador.org

- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah

- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/



4) Read Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian



5) Watch the film 1948: Creation & Catastrophe at



Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 24th, 2021 4:38 PM