#SaveSheikhJarrah #SaveSilwan #SaveBeita #SaveLifta #GazaUnderAttack
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/congress-protect-east-jerusalem/?link_id=0&can_id=918b09c97a91324f5f12e35bc85f32d9&source=email-good-news-action-alert-keep-pressing-for-congress-intervention-in-east-jerusalem&email_referrer=email_1206815&email_subject=good-news-action-alert-keep-pressing-for-congress-intervention-in-east-jerusalem
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_2590?utm_campaign=may_14_gaza_update_nwttac&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine&emci=898aaa6a-50ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&emdi=720e95c4-78ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&ceid=13259655#/7/
https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/sanctionisrael/index.html
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/congress-protect-east-jerusalem?clear_id=true&source=email-acti
https://www.gazaunlocked.org/act2019MELPA
https://secure.everyaction.com/1bUDFJrq_kWz5sjKEeyoPQ2?emci=5d4149d1-36af-eb11-85aa-0050f237abef&emdi=48af3b35-3eb3-eb11-a7ad-0050f271b5d8&ceid=1631053
https://www.codepink.org/1billionmore
2) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) and tell them to cosponsor HR2590, The Palestinian Children & Families Act, so that Israel cannot use US funds to imprison and torture Palestinian children.
3) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
4) Read Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
5) Watch the film 1948: Creation & Catastrophe at https://www.1948movie.com/
6) Boycott HP, PUMA, General Mills, Pillsbury, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, and Ben & Jerry's
View events for the week of 6/26/2021
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
|Stop the Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday June 26
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Angela
|Location Details
|
Santana Row
Stevens Creek & Winchester
|
For more event information: https://www.instagram.com/p/CQgu3nFtMYG/?u...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 24th, 2021 4:38 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network