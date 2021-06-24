top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 6/27/2021
Black Music Month: History of African American Muscians & Music in the SF Bay Area
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday June 27
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSan Francisco Public Library
Location Details
Online speaker event
Sunday, 6/27/2021 @ 11:00 AM - noon

Youtube livestream here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYMRkGpgnf4

In honor of Black Music Month, join us for speaker Linda A. Jackson whose who will present on the achievements of African American musical artists who were born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Exploring genres from jazz and R&B, to gospel, funk and hip-hop, Jackson's talk "There’s Something About the Water…" enlightens, entertains and hopefully, makes you proud of these artists who made their marks on the world stage and, like you, call the Bay Area home.

PRESENTER: Linda A. Jackson

Linda A. Jackson, a native San Franciscan, is a writer, historian, photographer and food artist. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Mount St. Mary’s University and received her Master of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing from Antioch University Los Angeles. She is a member of the San Francisco Writers Workshop, and has recently completed a collection of short stories entitled, The Religion of Slaves. She is now working on her memoir.
sm_screenshot_2021-06-24_at_14-46-06_presentation_linda_jackson_presents_there___s_something_about_the_water____san_francisco_publ_..._.jpg
original image (931x736)
For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2021/06/27/present...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 24th, 2021 2:47 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 135.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code