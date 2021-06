Youtube livestream here:



In honor of Black Music Month, join us for speaker Linda A. Jackson whose who will present on the achievements of African American musical artists who were born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area.



Exploring genres from jazz and R&B, to gospel, funk and hip-hop, Jackson's talk "There’s Something About the Water…" enlightens, entertains and hopefully, makes you proud of these artists who made their marks on the world stage and, like you, call the Bay Area home.



PRESENTER: Linda A. Jackson



Linda A. Jackson, a native San Franciscan, is a writer, historian, photographer and food artist. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Mount St. Mary’s University and received her Master of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing from Antioch University Los Angeles. She is a member of the San Francisco Writers Workshop, and has recently completed a collection of short stories entitled, The Religion of Slaves. She is now working on her memoir. Sunday, 6/27/2021 @ 11:00 AM - noonYoutube livestream here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYMRkGpgnf4 In honor of Black Music Month, join us for speaker Linda A. Jackson whose who will present on the achievements of African American musical artists who were born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area.Exploring genres from jazz and R&B, to gospel, funk and hip-hop, Jackson's talk "There’s Something About the Water…" enlightens, entertains and hopefully, makes you proud of these artists who made their marks on the world stage and, like you, call the Bay Area home.PRESENTER: Linda A. JacksonLinda A. Jackson, a native San Franciscan, is a writer, historian, photographer and food artist. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Mount St. Mary’s University and received her Master of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing from Antioch University Los Angeles. She is a member of the San Francisco Writers Workshop, and has recently completed a collection of short stories entitled, The Religion of Slaves. She is now working on her memoir. For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2021/06/27/present...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 24th, 2021 2:47 PM