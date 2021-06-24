Sunday, 6/27/2021 @ 11:00 AM - noon
Youtube livestream here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYMRkGpgnf4
In honor of Black Music Month, join us for speaker Linda A. Jackson whose who will present on the achievements of African American musical artists who were born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Exploring genres from jazz and R&B, to gospel, funk and hip-hop, Jackson's talk "There’s Something About the Water…" enlightens, entertains and hopefully, makes you proud of these artists who made their marks on the world stage and, like you, call the Bay Area home.
PRESENTER: Linda A. Jackson
Linda A. Jackson, a native San Franciscan, is a writer, historian, photographer and food artist. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Mount St. Mary’s University and received her Master of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing from Antioch University Los Angeles. She is a member of the San Francisco Writers Workshop, and has recently completed a collection of short stories entitled, The Religion of Slaves. She is now working on her memoir.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 6/27/2021
|Black Music Month: History of African American Muscians & Music in the SF Bay Area
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday June 27
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|San Francisco Public Library
|Location Details
|Online speaker event
|
For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2021/06/27/present...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 24th, 2021 2:47 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network