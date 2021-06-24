On Tuesday, June 29th, AFSCME-MEF Local 101 and CAMP/AMSP/AEA-Local 21 will gather for an Rally for Equity from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at San Jose City Hall.
This event will take place while our coworkers call into City Council and continue to fight for better staffing and pay equity for our city’s essential workers (https://sanjoseforall.org/)
We’re calling on the Mayor and San Jose City Council to stand with essential workers – who were there for us during the pandemic – and pass a budget that invests in the services that our community needs. Tell San Jose City Council to stand with us by participating in this action.
Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 4 PM PT
Register: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfqy5k2bGTjD0EMhUCAQrXmmuQ16-fnQQFY4uTWZ2iE6z50ag/viewform
More Event Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/752927815404092/
Please follow any & all current COVID guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/safely-reopening/#continuing-safety-measures
South Bay | Labor & Workers
Labor Rally for Equity at San Jose City Hall
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
Tuesday June 29
|Time
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
IFPTE Local 21
|Location Details
San José City Hall - 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7529278154...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 24th, 2021 1:34 PM
