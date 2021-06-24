Other





This event will take place while our coworkers call into City Council and continue to fight for better staffing and pay equity for our city’s essential workers (



We’re calling on the Mayor and San Jose City Council to stand with essential workers – who were there for us during the pandemic – and pass a budget that invests in the services that our community needs. Tell San Jose City Council to stand with us by participating in this action.



Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 4 PM PT



Register:



More Event Info:



