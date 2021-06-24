From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice
Angela Davis Becomes ILWU Local 10 Honorary Member On Juneteenth 2021
ILWU Local 10 on June 19, 2021 Juneteenth made Angela Davis an honorary member of the longshore union local. The other honorary members are Paul Robeson and Martin Luther King.
San Francisco ILWU Local 10 gave an honorary membership to writer and political activist Angela Davis on June 19, 2021, the anniversary of Juneteenth. The previous honorary memberships have been given by the local to Paul Robeson and Martin Luther King.
At the 2020 Juneteenth in Oakland, 20,000 trade unionists and community people marched from the Port of Oakland to Oscar Grant Plaza. This action was the largest Juneteenth event in the United States.
Israeli ZIM Volans Blocked In Oakland As ILWU 10 Members Refuse To Cross Picket Line Of Hundreds
https://youtu.be/Aht5wKqCVA0
Angela Davis Speaks Out On May Day 2021 In San Francisco
https://youtu.be/vSC7SBusmX4
Time To Shut It Down! A Day Of Action & ILWU Juneteenth At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/wzTUdzFfpkw
ILWU Local 10 members Boycott of South African Cargo In Solidarity With South African Workers
http://www.youtube.com/watchv=hzPSaua4ovo&feature=youtu.be
ILWU "Bloody Thursday"1934 General Strike Commemoration At SSA Terminal Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/qeTJEB3YxQI
Remember "Bloody Thursday" & Stop The Racist Graffiti At SSA! Press Conference At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/MzwJbWbVG5Q
Time To Shut It Down! A Day Of Action & ILWU Juneteenth At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/wzTUdzFfpkw
Angela Davis At The Port Of Oakland: Speech to ILWU Juneteenth Work Action On June 19, 2020
https://youtu.be/WH_J1BcULIg
Shut The World Down! Boots Riley At 2020 Juneteenth At Oakland Oscar Grant Plaza
https://youtu.be/s0D6oGzChlg
ILWU Locals 10 Trent Willis & 34 President Keith Shanklin On Democracy, Labor/Politics & Juneteenth
https://youtu.be/6bVkOYvDEp8
All Out On Juneteenth! "An Injury to One Is An Injury To All" ILWU Juneteenth Press Conference
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWYn9GuByWg
ILWU Local 10 & 34 Leaders Speak Out On Juneteenth & Fight Against Racism & Worker Action
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=auWwn_Sg3BM
Video & Editing By Charles Bolton
https://charles-bolton.squarespace.com
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
At the 2020 Juneteenth in Oakland, 20,000 trade unionists and community people marched from the Port of Oakland to Oscar Grant Plaza. This action was the largest Juneteenth event in the United States.
