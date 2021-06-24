ILWU Local 10 on June 19, 2021 Juneteenth made Angela Davis an honorary member of the longshore union local. The other honorary members are Paul Robeson and Martin Luther King.

San Francisco ILWU Local 10 gave an honorary membership to writer and political activist Angela Davis on June 19, 2021, the anniversary of Juneteenth. The previous honorary memberships have been given by the local to Paul Robeson and Martin Luther King.At the 2020 Juneteenth in Oakland, 20,000 trade unionists and community people marched from the Port of Oakland to Oscar Grant Plaza. This action was the largest Juneteenth event in the United States.