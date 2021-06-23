Other





The interdisciplinary works in "I AM..." respond critically to the idea that American identity is complicit and bound to patterns of violence and rampant discrimination. Adrianne Ramsey, the exhibition’s curator shares that: “over the past few years, we as a nation have witnessed people from several marginalized groups—Muslims, African-Americans, Latinos, undocumented immigrants, indigenous peoples, and members of the LGBTQ+ community—protesting on and off the internet to fight against the ideological and physical violence they often face. Unfortunately, the continued passage and implementation of punitive enforcement policies is a painful reminder of the political marginalization of select groups in the United States.”



This exhibition explores a historical throughline starting with the civil rights era imagery conjured by the exhibition’s title, moving into a recognition of the energy and urgency of the identity politics of the 1980-90s, and into our current era—where the language of discrimination and state violence simply shifted—finding viable stakes in the age of social media and Donald Trump.

"I AM..." will be on view in our gallery by appointment from July 9 - August 14, 2021.

2nd Saturday Openings:



Saturday, July 10, 7-9 pm Opening reception and artist talks

Saturday, August 14, 7-9 pm Closing reception featuring live performance by Reniel del Rosario





