Our usual World Naked Bike Ride Naking season of 5 rides has been disrupted again by the COVID-19 shuttering of our daily lives. However, recently, a number of businesses and activities are rapidly returning and open for business. There is news of many returning July 4th activities, and the annual Embarcadero fireworks display is on again. But that doesn't mean the Fourth of July needs to be dull and without some bike naking. So what better way to celebrate than by having a World Naked Bike Ride?



We had our Polar Plunge Ride on New Years. We had our Earth Day Ride in April. So, we will wrap up the 2021 bike naking season with a final ride to make up for the other postponed events. We will meet at 11:00 am at the usual spot north of the Ferry Building on Embarcadero, between the Farmers Market and Starbucks. Please observe social distancing and any necessary mask requirements before and during the ride.

As usual, it is an environmental protest ride as bare as you dare; be naked, wear body paint skimpy stuff, whatever you are comfortable in.



Our ride will take us through the Fisherman's Wharf, North Beach, parts of Market,the Wiggle to the Haight, then we'll double back to our finish in the Castro.



Weather recently has been well suited to go unsuited, so join us for the WNBR 2021. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3001724670...

