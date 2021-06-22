SACRAMENTO RALLY FOR VOTING RIGHTS
Where: Front steps of Robert T. Matsui United States Courthouse, 501 I St, SACRAMENTO, CA 95814
When: Tuesday, June 29, 10 AM - noon PT
MORE INFO: https://act.indivisible.org/event/local-actions/163244/signup/
We need to show Congress that there is overwhelming grassroots support for voting rights and protections now!
Come join us as we are gather on Tuesday, June 29th, from 10am - 12 noon, to show our support for S1/HR1: For the People Act, where we will thank Senator Padilla for his very public support for the S1 legislation and his support for eliminating the filibuster.
Make a sign in support of voting rights or to thank Senator Padilla for his leadership
and we'll see you there!
We will send event details in a confirmation email.
________________
Why We Are Rallying for Voting Rights
https://deadlinefordemocracy.org/
July is the deadline for our democracy! If we want a functioning democracy, we must pass the S1: For the People Act for voting rights and protections, which includes:
--Increasing the number of drop-off boxes
--Requiring no-excuse absentee voting
--Establishing automatic voter registration
--Banning partisan gerrymandering and requiring independent redistricting commissions to draw congressional maps
Whatever our color, background or zip code, most of us believe that voters should pick our leaders—our leaders do not get to pick their voters. When it comes to our elections, we want a transparent process we can trust, where Americans have equal freedom to vote, whether we live in a small town or big city, the south or the north.
But today, a handful of extremist politicians have put up barriers to silence our voices based on what we look like or where we live. It’s time for national standards for voting so all of us have a say in key decisions like affordable care, quality jobs, and a healthy future.
Together, we can ensure Americans can safely and freely cast our ballots so that every voice is heard and our elections reflect the will of the people.
However, there is a political time crunch. The House of Representatives goes on the longest recess of the year at the end of July. They won’t be fully back until September 20th. It’s hard to see space for democracy reform this year after the August recess.
So every day, we get closer to a very real deadline to take action to pass
the S.1 For the People Act—a deadline for democracy!
________________
ABOUT: Deadline for Democracy
https://deadlinefordemocracy.org/about
A coalition of activist groups demanding voting rights that includes Indivisible, as well as 350.org, Center for Popular Democracy, VotoLatino, Declaration for American Democracy Coalition, Stand Up America, End Citizens United Action Fund, Common Cause,
Fix Our Senate, Advancement Project, Transformative Justice Coalition, Just Democracy,
and over 80 other organizations
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 6/29/2021
|Sacramento: Deadline for Democracy Rally for Voting Rights Now!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday June 29
|Time
|10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Deadline for Democracy Coalition
|Location Details
|
Robert T. Matsui United States Courthouse on front steps, 501 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
Follow any and all COVID guidelines. This is a peaceful event.
|
For more event information: https://act.indivisible.org/event/local-ac...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 22nd, 2021 3:29 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network