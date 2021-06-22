top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 6/29/2021
Sacramento: Deadline for Democracy Rally for Voting Rights Now!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday June 29
Time 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorDeadline for Democracy Coalition
Location Details
Robert T. Matsui United States Courthouse on front steps, 501 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

Follow any and all COVID guidelines. This is a peaceful event.
SACRAMENTO RALLY FOR VOTING RIGHTS

Where: Front steps of Robert T. Matsui United States Courthouse, 501 I St, SACRAMENTO, CA 95814

When: Tuesday, June 29, 10 AM - noon PT

MORE INFO: https://act.indivisible.org/event/local-actions/163244/signup/

We need to show Congress that there is overwhelming grassroots support for voting rights and protections now!

Come join us as we are gather on Tuesday, June 29th, from 10am - 12 noon, to show our support for S1/HR1: For the People Act, where we will thank Senator Padilla for his very public support for the S1 legislation and his support for eliminating the filibuster.

Make a sign in support of voting rights or to thank Senator Padilla for his leadership
and we'll see you there!

We will send event details in a confirmation email.
________________

Why We Are Rallying for Voting Rights

https://deadlinefordemocracy.org/

July is the deadline for our democracy! If we want a functioning democracy, we must pass the S1: For the People Act for voting rights and protections, which includes:

--Increasing the number of drop-off boxes
--Requiring no-excuse absentee voting
--Establishing automatic voter registration
--Banning partisan gerrymandering and requiring independent redistricting commissions to draw congressional maps

Whatever our color, background or zip code, most of us believe that voters should pick our leaders—our leaders do not get to pick their voters. When it comes to our elections, we want a transparent process we can trust, where Americans have equal freedom to vote, whether we live in a small town or big city, the south or the north.

But today, a handful of extremist politicians have put up barriers to silence our voices based on what we look like or where we live. It’s time for national standards for voting so all of us have a say in key decisions like affordable care, quality jobs, and a healthy future.

Together, we can ensure Americans can safely and freely cast our ballots so that every voice is heard and our elections reflect the will of the people.

However, there is a political time crunch. The House of Representatives goes on the longest recess of the year at the end of July. They won’t be fully back until September 20th. It’s hard to see space for democracy reform this year after the August recess.

So every day, we get closer to a very real deadline to take action to pass
the S.1 For the People Act—a deadline for democracy!
________________

ABOUT: Deadline for Democracy

https://deadlinefordemocracy.org/about

A coalition of activist groups demanding voting rights that includes Indivisible, as well as 350.org, Center for Popular Democracy, VotoLatino, Declaration for American Democracy Coalition, Stand Up America, End Citizens United Action Fund, Common Cause,
Fix Our Senate, Advancement Project, Transformative Justice Coalition, Just Democracy,
and over 80 other organizations
deadline.jpg
For more event information: https://act.indivisible.org/event/local-ac...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 22nd, 2021 3:29 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 140.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code