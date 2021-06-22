



We need to show Congress that there is overwhelming grassroots support for voting rights and protections. Join us and rally at all four corners of Winchester & Steven's Creek Boulevard!



Where: Intersection of Winchester Blvd & Steven's Creek Blvd. at San Jose / Santa Clara border (sidewalk outside of Santana Row)



When: Tuesday, June 29, 5:30 PM



MORE INFO:



ORGANIZATIONS



Orchard City Indivisible

Indivisible San Jose

Together We Will: Indivisible Los Gatos



CALLING MORE GROUPS: Co-sponsors wanted!

Please email us at orchardcityindivisible [at] gmail.com to join.



_____________________________________________________________



Why We Are Rallying for Voting Rights



https://deadlinefordemocracy.org/



Whatever our color, background or zip code, most of us believe that voters should pick our leaders—our leaders do not get to pick their voters. When it comes to our elections, we want a transparent process we can trust, where Americans have equal freedom to vote, whether we live in a small town or big city, the south or the north.



But today, a handful of extremist politicians have put up barriers to silence our voices based on what we look like or where we live. It’s time for national standards for voting so all of us have a say in key decisions like affordable care, quality jobs, and a healthy future.



Together, we can ensure Americans can safely and freely cast our ballots so that every voice is heard and our elections reflect the will of the people.



But every day, we get closer to a very real deadline to take action to pass

the S.1 For the People Act.

_____________________________________________________________

The S.1 For the People Act is officially making its way to the Senate. Congress needs to know that we demand they protect voting rights NOW!We need to show Congress that there is overwhelming grassroots support for voting rights and protections. Join us and rally at all four corners of Winchester & Steven's Creek Boulevard!Where: Intersection of Winchester Blvd & Steven's Creek Blvd. at San Jose / Santa Clara border (sidewalk outside of Santana Row)When: Tuesday, June 29, 5:30 PMMORE INFO: https://www.facebook.com/events/534390967973573/ ORGANIZATIONSOrchard City IndivisibleIndivisible San JoseTogether We Will: Indivisible Los GatosCALLING MORE GROUPS: Co-sponsors wanted!Please email us at orchardcityindivisible [at] gmail.com to join._____________________________________________________________Why We Are Rallying for Voting RightsWhatever our color, background or zip code, most of us believe that voters should pick our leaders—our leaders do not get to pick their voters. When it comes to our elections, we want a transparent process we can trust, where Americans have equal freedom to vote, whether we live in a small town or big city, the south or the north.But today, a handful of extremist politicians have put up barriers to silence our voices based on what we look like or where we live. It’s time for national standards for voting so all of us have a say in key decisions like affordable care, quality jobs, and a healthy future.Together, we can ensure Americans can safely and freely cast our ballots so that every voice is heard and our elections reflect the will of the people.But every day, we get closer to a very real deadline to take action to passthe S.1 For the People Act._____________________________________________________________ For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5343909679...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 22nd, 2021 11:49 AM