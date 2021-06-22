The S.1 For the People Act is officially making its way to the Senate. Congress needs to know that we demand they protect voting rights NOW!
We need to show Congress that there is overwhelming grassroots support for voting rights and protections. Join us and rally at all four corners of Winchester & Steven's Creek Boulevard!
Where: Intersection of Winchester Blvd & Steven's Creek Blvd. at San Jose / Santa Clara border (sidewalk outside of Santana Row)
When: Tuesday, June 29, 5:30 PM
MORE INFO: https://www.facebook.com/events/534390967973573/
ORGANIZATIONS
Orchard City Indivisible
Indivisible San Jose
Together We Will: Indivisible Los Gatos
CALLING MORE GROUPS: Co-sponsors wanted!
Please email us at orchardcityindivisible [at] gmail.com to join.
_____________________________________________________________
Why We Are Rallying for Voting Rights
https://deadlinefordemocracy.org/
Whatever our color, background or zip code, most of us believe that voters should pick our leaders—our leaders do not get to pick their voters. When it comes to our elections, we want a transparent process we can trust, where Americans have equal freedom to vote, whether we live in a small town or big city, the south or the north.
But today, a handful of extremist politicians have put up barriers to silence our voices based on what we look like or where we live. It’s time for national standards for voting so all of us have a say in key decisions like affordable care, quality jobs, and a healthy future.
Together, we can ensure Americans can safely and freely cast our ballots so that every voice is heard and our elections reflect the will of the people.
But every day, we get closer to a very real deadline to take action to pass
the S.1 For the People Act.
_____________________________________________________________
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 6/29/2021
|We Demand Voter Rights Now! Deadline for Democracy Rally in San Jose
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday June 29
|Time
|5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Indivisible groups South Bay
|orchardcityindivisible [at] gmail.com
|Location Details
|
Intersection of Winchester Blvd. and Stevens Creek Blvd at the San Jose / Santa Clara border (sidewalk intersection of Santana Row shopping center).
Follow all and any COVID guidlines
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5343909679...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 22nd, 2021 11:49 AM
