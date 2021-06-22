top
Oakland: Deadline for Democracy Rally to Demand Voting Rights Now!
Date Wednesday July 07
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorIndivisible East Bay & SF and partners
Location Details
Oscar Grant / Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, 1 Frank Ogawa Plaza, Oakland, CA 94705

Follow all and any current COVID guidelines
Deadline for Democrary Rally in Oakland

Why: To demand passage of S.1 For the People Act for national voting rights & protections

MORE INFO: https://secure.everyaction.com/yXLjVmke5Ue3DTWYsr8zBQ2

We’ll be joined by Janani Ramachandran - social justice lawyer, activist and artist, currently running to represent the central East Bay in the State Assembly and other speakers.


Calling all warriors for justice! We are at a critical juncture in American history and
we MUST mobilize TOGETHER for democracy!

Republicans are shamelessly pushing hundreds of voter suppression bills through state legislatures across the country - and these authoritarian moves pose an existential threat
to our democracy. Stealing our right to vote is the only way they know they can win elections.
The good news: we can put an end to this by pushing the Senate to pass
the For the People Act (S. 1).

The Deadline for Democracy is a literal one - the bill needs to pass THIS SUMMER for states to have time to apply its provisions to the 2022 midterm elections. There will be nationwide Deadline for Democracy rallies in support of S.1.

Climate change, racial justice, humane immigration policy, an out-of-control wealth gap, and so much more - there’s too much at stake to let Republicans rig the rules so that they can steal elections for decades to come.

Stand up for every American’s right to vote at our Oakland event - and LET’S GET SO LOUD that there is no way that Congress and the media can ignore us!

ORGANIZATIONS

Indivisible East Bay
Indivisible SF
East Bay Activist Alliance
Indivisible Sonoma County.
