Saying No to the "Punish the No-Permit Protesters" Law rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Monday Jun 21st, 2021 9:18 PM by Robert Norse

Keith McHenry's Food Not Bombs facebook page has a one sentence descriptive protest against the permits-for-protest law. Its 2nd reading is coming up as item #40 at City Council on the June 22nd afternoon agenda. Likely around mid or late afternoon. I also include Keith's quoting of some sections of the law, and my earlier commentary on the law from 2013.