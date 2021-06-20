top
Santa Cruz Juneteenth June 19, 2021
by AutumnSun (sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)
Sunday Jun 20th, 2021 4:18 PM
This year's theme was "Liberation"!
The Juneteenth event was held from 1 pm. to 4 pm. in Laurel Park at the newly renamed "The London Nelson Center" changed from "The Louden Nelson Center" as it has been wrongfully called for many years.
sm_001.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Juneteenth celebrations have been held for many years in Santa Cruz, though this year there was, even more, to celebrate as in the last week Congress passed, and last Friday President Biden signed into law our new Federal Holiday! Juneteenth became a federal holiday as of Friday, June 19th. 2021.

Everyone was invited to yesterday's event. The event featured speakers, music, dancing, and some bbq soul food. I arrived about an hour early as the event was still being set up. It was not long after that that many people of all ages and ethnicities began showing up to celebrant Juneteenth 2021! It was a gorgeous sunny day in Santa Cruz as we all enjoyed the festivities! As I was leaving at a little after 3 pm. more people were arriving, as the event was scheduled to end at 4 pm.

If you don't know much regarding Juneteenth, I ask that you research it. There are many good articles available. Here are some of the photos I was able to take of the event.

Please see many more photos on my Facebook site! https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=autumn.sun.58&set=a.10224484825403231

(All photos copyright©2021 by AutumnSun. Re-use is by permission only)
§
by AutumnSun
Sunday Jun 20th, 2021 4:18 PM
sm_017.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§
by AutumnSun
Sunday Jun 20th, 2021 4:18 PM
sm_026.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
Sunday Jun 20th, 2021 4:18 PM
sm_027.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
Sunday Jun 20th, 2021 4:18 PM
sm_036.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
Sunday Jun 20th, 2021 4:18 PM
sm_044.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
Sunday Jun 20th, 2021 4:18 PM
sm_063.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
Sunday Jun 20th, 2021 4:18 PM
sm_067.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
Sunday Jun 20th, 2021 4:18 PM
sm_071.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
Sunday Jun 20th, 2021 4:18 PM
sm_078.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
Sunday Jun 20th, 2021 4:18 PM
sm_082.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
Sunday Jun 20th, 2021 4:18 PM
sm_110.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
Sunday Jun 20th, 2021 4:18 PM
sm_116.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
Sunday Jun 20th, 2021 4:18 PM
sm_141.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
Sunday Jun 20th, 2021 4:18 PM
sm_148.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
Sunday Jun 20th, 2021 4:18 PM
sm_153.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
Sunday Jun 20th, 2021 4:18 PM
sm_162.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
Sunday Jun 20th, 2021 4:18 PM
sm_166.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
Sunday Jun 20th, 2021 4:18 PM
sm_172.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
Sunday Jun 20th, 2021 4:18 PM
sm_173.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
