From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Chris Hedges On US Imperialism, Zionism & The Rise Of Fascism In The US
WorkWeek interviews Chris Hedges about imperialism, Zionism and the growth of fascist and rightwing forces.
Journalist and writer Chris Hedges is interviewed about US imperialism in Latin America, Iraq and the role of Israel and Zionism.
He also discusses the growth of fascism and
fundamentalism in the United States and the lack of a mass organized political alternative outside the Democratic Party.
Hedges also discussed the attacks on journalists including the continued incarceration of Julian Assange by the UK government.
This interview was done on 5/18/21 by WorkWeek host Steve Zeltzer.
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
He also discusses the growth of fascism and
fundamentalism in the United States and the lack of a mass organized political alternative outside the Democratic Party.
Hedges also discussed the attacks on journalists including the continued incarceration of Julian Assange by the UK government.
This interview was done on 5/18/21 by WorkWeek host Steve Zeltzer.
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.