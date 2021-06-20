WorkWeek interviews Chris Hedges about imperialism, Zionism and the growth of fascist and rightwing forces.

Journalist and writer Chris Hedges is interviewed about US imperialism in Latin America, Iraq and the role of Israel and Zionism.He also discusses the growth of fascism andfundamentalism in the United States and the lack of a mass organized political alternative outside the Democratic Party.Hedges also discussed the attacks on journalists including the continued incarceration of Julian Assange by the UK government.This interview was done on 5/18/21 by WorkWeek host Steve Zeltzer.WorkWeekLabor Video Project