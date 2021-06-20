top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Chris Hedges On US Imperialism, Zionism & The Rise Of Fascism In The US
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Jun 20th, 2021 1:00 PM
WorkWeek interviews Chris Hedges about imperialism, Zionism and the growth of fascist and rightwing forces.
sm_us_empire_unclesamstepingstonetochina.jpg
original image (1600x1286)
Journalist and writer Chris Hedges is interviewed about US imperialism in Latin America, Iraq and the role of Israel and Zionism.

He also discusses the growth of fascism and
fundamentalism in the United States and the lack of a mass organized political alternative outside the Democratic Party.

Hedges also discussed the attacks on journalists including the continued incarceration of Julian Assange by the UK government.
This interview was done on 5/18/21 by WorkWeek host Steve Zeltzer.

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/6Z-COU54CAc
§Chris Hedges Spoke About The Treatment & Jailing Of Assange
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Jun 20th, 2021 1:00 PM
assange_julian_free.jpeg
Chris Hedges talked about the attacks and murders of journalists around the world and the continued imprisonment of Julian Assange by the British government violating their own laws.
https://youtu.be/6Z-COU54CAc
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
9/11 Was An Inside Job, etc.Science Means KnowledgeMonday Jun 21st, 2021 7:59 AM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 140.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code