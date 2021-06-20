Opening reception Friday, July 9th, 5-7pm; on view thru September 3rd 2021
Opening Friday, July 9th, we are pleased to present our next show, Jeanette. It will feature hand painted reclaimed tiles by Jeanette Conley. We will have refreshments for the opening, please join us. The show will be on view thru September 3rd 2021. For more information, please go to our blog, ReclaimedRoom.com
Free
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest Defense
|Jeanette
|Date
|Friday July 09
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Reclaimed Room
|Location Details
|
Reclaimed Room at Building REsources
701 Amador Street
San Francisco, CA 94124
|
For more event information: http://reclaimedroom.com
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jun 20th, 2021 11:42 AM
