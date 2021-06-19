top
Stop the Sweeps: Felker Street Camp
Date Monday June 21
Time 6:30 AM - 6:30 AM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorStop the Sweeps Santa Cruz
Location Details
Felker Street Camp, Felker Street at San Lorenzo River, Santa Cruz (See Photo for Map)
‼️URGENT ACTION‼️

Get ready y'all. It's time for another stopping of the sweeps.

Caltrans has notified residents at Felker St. Camp that they must leave their homes by 6:30am THIS Monday, June 21

Please spread the word and show up if you can at this time to stop the eviction of our comrades, friends, and community members!

We recommend you wear black if you plan to support in physically blockading the sweep if it comes to that. Make sure to bring de-bloc.

There will also be other rolls to fill that are completely within your legal rights such as filming the police if you are uncomfortable blockading them. The more people, the more intimidating to police.

DM us @stopthesweepssc if you need help finding the camp or have any questions!

♥️ People may also need help moving on Sunday, June 20 around 4:30pm at the same place
sm_stop-the-sweeps-felker-street-homeless-camp-hells-trail-santa-cruz-1.jpg
original image (893x1117)
For more event information: https://www.instagram.com/stopthesweepssc/

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 19th, 2021 11:38 PM
§
by Stop the Sweeps Santa Cruz
Saturday Jun 19th, 2021 11:38 PM
sm_stop-the-sweeps-felker-street-homeless-camp-hells-trail-santa-cruz-2.jpg
original image (855x1119)
https://www.instagram.com/stopthesweepssc/
§
by Stop the Sweeps Santa Cruz
Saturday Jun 19th, 2021 11:38 PM
sm_stop-the-sweeps-felker-street-homeless-camp-hells-trail-santa-cruz-3.jpg
original image (892x1116)
https://www.instagram.com/stopthesweepssc/
§Map/Directions to Camp
by Stop the Sweeps Santa Cruz
Saturday Jun 19th, 2021 11:40 PM
sm_felker-street-homeless-camp-hells-trail-san-lorenzo-river-levee-santa-cruz-1.jpg
original image (895x1119)
Directions to Felker Street Camp
§Map/General Area
by Stop the Sweeps Santa Cruz
Saturday Jun 19th, 2021 11:42 PM
sm_felker-street-homeless-camp-hells-trail-santa-cruz-2.jpg
original image (888x1115)
General Area of Felker Street Camp
