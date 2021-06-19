‼️URGENT ACTION‼️
Get ready y'all. It's time for another stopping of the sweeps.
Caltrans has notified residents at Felker St. Camp that they must leave their homes by 6:30am THIS Monday, June 21
Please spread the word and show up if you can at this time to stop the eviction of our comrades, friends, and community members!
We recommend you wear black if you plan to support in physically blockading the sweep if it comes to that. Make sure to bring de-bloc.
There will also be other rolls to fill that are completely within your legal rights such as filming the police if you are uncomfortable blockading them. The more people, the more intimidating to police.
DM us @stopthesweepssc if you need help finding the camp or have any questions!
♥️ People may also need help moving on Sunday, June 20 around 4:30pm at the same place
Monday June 21
6:30 AM
Other
Stop the Sweeps Santa Cruz
Felker Street Camp, Felker Street at San Lorenzo River, Santa Cruz
https://www.instagram.com/stopthesweepssc/
