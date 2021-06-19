top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | International | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Police State & Prisons
View events for the week of 6/26/2021
Free Assange! Stop the Extradition! Drop the Charges!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday June 26
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorCynthia Papermaster
Location Details
Islamic Cultural Center of Northern California, 1433 Madison St., Oakland, between 14th & 15th Streets, near Lake Merritt BART
Join Julian Assange's father and brother, John and Gabriel Shipton, Pulitzer Prize winning novelist Alice Walker and Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg, plus Noam Chomsky and Mamia Abu-Jamal via Zoom. The Shiptons' nationwide tour is raising awareness of the importance of protecting whistleblowers and journalists and calling on the U.S. government to drop its prosecution and finally let Julian come home. $20 - $10 sliding scale admission at the door. No one turned away for lack of funds. Wheelchair accessible with advanced notice. Masks and Social Distancing Observed. Sponsored By: Freedom for Julian Assange, San Francisco Bay Area. Livestreamed at assangedefense.org. Co-Sponsored By: Courage Foundation (assangedefense.org) • San Francisco Bay Area National Lawyers Guild Mobilization to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal • Black Alliance for Peace • Socialist Action. CodePink • United National Antiwar Coalition • International Action Center. Syria Solidarity Movement • Peninsula Peace and Justice Center • Peace and Freedom Party. Green Party of Alameda County • U.S. Peace Council • BAYAN USA • Haiti Action Committee. Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists Social Justice Committee • Task Force on the Americas. Mt. Diablo Peace and Justice Center • Workers World Party • San Jose Peace and Justice Center. Women's International League for Peace & Freedom • Bay Action Committee to Free Julian Assange Additional Speakers: Joe Lombardo, National Coordinator UNAC; Cynthia Papermaster, CODEPINK; Jeff Mackler, National Steering Committee, assangedefense.org; Dennis Bernstein, host of KPFA's Flashpoints; Nozomi Hayase, author, "WikiLeaks, the Global Fourth Estate" "History Is Happening"; and more...
assangedefense_event_flyer.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (10.0MB)
For more event information: https://assangedefense.org/tour/

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 19th, 2021 10:50 PM
§Stand With Julian Assange
by Cynthia Papermaster
Saturday Jun 19th, 2021 10:50 PM
sm_full-tour.jpg
original image (1280x720)
https://assangedefense.org/tour/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 140.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code