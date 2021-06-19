Join Julian Assange's father and brother, John and Gabriel Shipton, Pulitzer Prize winning novelist Alice Walker and Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg, plus Noam Chomsky and Mamia Abu-Jamal via Zoom. The Shiptons' nationwide tour is raising awareness of the importance of protecting whistleblowers and journalists and calling on the U.S. government to drop its prosecution and finally let Julian come home. $20 - $10 sliding scale admission at the door. No one turned away for lack of funds. Wheelchair accessible with advanced notice. Masks and Social Distancing Observed. Sponsored By: Freedom for Julian Assange, San Francisco Bay Area. Livestreamed at assangedefense.org. Co-Sponsored By: Courage Foundation (assangedefense.org) • San Francisco Bay Area National Lawyers Guild Mobilization to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal • Black Alliance for Peace • Socialist Action. CodePink • United National Antiwar Coalition • International Action Center. Syria Solidarity Movement • Peninsula Peace and Justice Center • Peace and Freedom Party. Green Party of Alameda County • U.S. Peace Council • BAYAN USA • Haiti Action Committee. Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists Social Justice Committee • Task Force on the Americas. Mt. Diablo Peace and Justice Center • Workers World Party • San Jose Peace and Justice Center. Women's International League for Peace & Freedom • Bay Action Committee to Free Julian Assange Additional Speakers: Joe Lombardo, National Coordinator UNAC; Cynthia Papermaster, CODEPINK; Jeff Mackler, National Steering Committee, assangedefense.org; Dennis Bernstein, host of KPFA's Flashpoints; Nozomi Hayase, author, "WikiLeaks, the Global Fourth Estate" "History Is Happening"; and more... For more event information: https://assangedefense.org/tour/

