Sheriffs in California possess extraordinary powers, not only as law enforcement officers but also as the keepers of the jail and in many other public functions that are not presently subject to public oversight or accountability. The Sheriff in Santa Cruz County presently operates on an approximately $90 million budget per year, which constitutes about a quarter of the entire county budget.
AB1185 is a new California law that authorizes every county in California to form a commission to provide public oversight of the Sheriff’s department, the most powerful law enforcement agency in our county. Join us for a discussion on the need for such a commission in Santa Cruz County and hear from various stakeholders — from the Sheriff himself, to families and professionals that have been impacted by Sheriff practices and policies. We will discuss all aspects of this commission and of the Office of the Inspector General it empowers.
|Sheriff Oversight Commission: Establishing a Commission in Santa Cruz County under AB 1185
|Date
|Wednesday June 30
|Time
|6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|ACLU of Northern California Santa Cruz County
|Location Details
|
Online Event, Register Here:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__zOjW8c0SFi3J7Defp-5BA
|
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 19th, 2021 11:34 AM
