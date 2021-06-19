top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons
View events for the week of 6/30/2021
Sheriff Oversight Commission: Establishing a Commission in Santa Cruz County under AB 1185
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday June 30
Time 6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorACLU of Northern California Santa Cruz County
Location Details
Online Event, Register Here:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__zOjW8c0SFi3J7Defp-5BA
Sheriffs in California possess extraordinary powers, not only as law enforcement officers but also as the keepers of the jail and in many other public functions that are not presently subject to public oversight or accountability. The Sheriff in Santa Cruz County presently operates on an approximately $90 million budget per year, which constitutes about a quarter of the entire county budget.

AB1185 is a new California law that authorizes every county in California to form a commission to provide public oversight of the Sheriff’s department, the most powerful law enforcement agency in our county. Join us for a discussion on the need for such a commission in Santa Cruz County and hear from various stakeholders — from the Sheriff himself, to families and professionals that have been impacted by Sheriff practices and policies. We will discuss all aspects of this commission and of the Office of the Inspector General it empowers.
sm_santa_cruz_sheriffs_oversight_commission.jpg
original image (984x806)
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 19th, 2021 11:34 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 140.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code