

Protest At BlackRock Hedgefund In San Franciscoo

Thursday June 24, 2021 12:00 Noon

BlackRock Union Busters

400 Howard St. San Francisco



On the frontlines of workers fighting for justice are the 3,000 UAW Volvo truck workers in the New River Valley (NRV) plant in Dublin, Virginia. They voted twice against a concession contract and their leadership was forced to go on strike by the workers for the second time when the membership rejected another concession contract by 90%.



These striking workers are fighting for justice and worker rights and need our support.



One of the owners of Volvo Trucks is BlackRock with 96,766,082 shares worth $111 million. It is the world's largest asset manager, with $8.67 trillion in assets under management and it is supporting the attacks not only UAW Volvo workers but workers throughout the world.

They also bought up tens of thousands of homes from workers during the pandemic and they and other billionaires are directly responsible for the massive housing crisis and evictions now taking place throughout the US along side their support of attacks on Volvo Truck workers.



They also are destroyiing forests and creating an environmetal nightmare for people in the US and around the world. Their agenda is killing workers, working class housing and the environment for greater profits.



CEO Larry Fink and the crooks who run BlackRock are also major funders of the Democrats and Republicans. Biden even appointed BlackRock’s Michael Pyle to his administration. Pyle worked as the chief investment strategist for BlackRock and also served in President Barack Obama's administration as special assistant to

the president for economic policy at the National Economic Council.



The striking UAW workers have voted against concessions twice and they are fed up with continual give-backs and concession bargaining pushed by the corrupt UAW International. Business unionism and labor management collaboration has driven down working conditions and the living standards of millions of US workers and a victory foro these UAW Volvo Truck workers would be a victory to all workers.



Also UMWA miners in Alabama are also out on strike and have faced the same attacks.

It is time for all workers to stand up and fight together for victory.

We also need a democratic labor party that will stand up for working people instead of the Democrats and Republicans that are run by the billionaires who own BlackRock.

Our unions gave hundreds of millions of dollars to the Democrats and what do we have to show for it?



Time To Unite For Victory

An Injury To One Is An Injury To All



Initiated by

United Front Committee For A Labor Party

committeeforlaborparty(at)gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/masslaborpartyusa/

