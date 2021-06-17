top
Related Categories: Peninsula | Animal Liberation
Fur Trade Death Trade: Protest in Palo Alto
Date Saturday June 26
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/Authordxe
77 Sweet Olive Way, Palo Alto, CA 94304
California is banning the sale and production of fur but retailers operating in California are still selling these products of extreme cruelty around the world. Fortunately, we can still pressure them to stop! Grassroots activists around the country have been pressuring retailers and designers to drop fur and they are having success but could always use more help. Join us Saturday, June 26th at 2pm in Palo Alto in using nonviolent protest to pressure a retailer to stop selling fur!

WHERE: 77 Sweet Olive Way, Palo Alto, CA 94304
WHEN: Saturday, June 26th 2:00pm
ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include a small walk, as well as standing. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. We require masks and physical distancing, and we encourage folks in high risk groups to support from home by engaging with the livestream and sharing the petition far and wide. If you're nervous about protesting, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we help build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 17th, 2021 2:51 PM
