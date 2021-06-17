WHAT: Every day there are hundreds of birds throughout the city of San Francisco who have strings and hair wrapped around their toes so tightly that it causes immense pain. Eventually their toes lose circulation, become amputated or develop severe infections. We can help our bird friends by removing the string before it gets too serious, providing medical care, and releasing them back to their flocks!
WHERE: We will be meeting outside the Strand Theater in San Francisco, which is across from the Civic Center Bart Station (see map). The address is 1127 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103.
WHEN: Saturday, June 26 1pm-4pm
Contact Andrew from the Animal Care working group with any questions: andrew [at] directactioneverywhere.com
Check out this video to learn more about pigeon first aid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trbfTa3qX5E
Saturday June 26
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Class/Workshop
dxe
1127 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103-1513, United States
