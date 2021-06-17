



Check out this video to learn more about pigeon first aid: WHAT: Every day there are hundreds of birds throughout the city of San Francisco who have strings and hair wrapped around their toes so tightly that it causes immense pain. Eventually their toes lose circulation, become amputated or develop severe infections. We can help our bird friends by removing the string before it gets too serious, providing medical care, and releasing them back to their flocks!WHERE: We will be meeting outside the Strand Theater in San Francisco, which is across from the Civic Center Bart Station (see map). The address is 1127 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103.WHEN: Saturday, June 26 1pm-4pmContact Andrew from the Animal Care working group with any questions: andrew [at] directactioneverywhere.com Check out this video to learn more about pigeon first aid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trbfTa3qX5E For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9487501825...

