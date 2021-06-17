top
Meetup: The History Behind Juneteenth
Date Saturday June 19
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/Authordxe
Location Details
online
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is a hugely important holiday that some people may not know a whole lot about! The holiday is a celebration of the end of slavery in "Confederate states". As activists we must educate ourselves and be in solidarity! That's why at this Meetup we will be learning more about the history and significance of Juneteenth!

Zoom link: dxe.io/meetupzoom

Every Saturday at 11am we have Meetups for everyone and anyone who cares about animals and making the world a better place! 🌍🐮🐷🐔🐭🦊🐠

We have weekly Meetups because it's extremely valuable for us regularly interact, even if we can't do so in person. Connecting with fellow activists strengthens out friendships, animal rights community, and the entire movement, which makes us better able to fight for animal liberation! The more we know and trust one another, the more resistant our community is to infiltration and in-fighting. It's also important for our own personal mental health to feel connected and support during these hard times.

Learn more about our values here: dxe.io/values

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook

If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3247307157...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 17th, 2021 12:48 PM
