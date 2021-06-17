7:30 AM - 10:30 AM





“For the past two years, my family has been involved in organizing the San Jose Team Hope Walk/Run and we are excited to be planning the event again,” said Therese Crutcher-Marin, Chair of HDSA’s San Francisco Bay Area Affiliate. “The HD community gathers to show solidarity, mutual support, for all families struggling with HD.”



Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $14 million for HD since its inception in 2007. Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors, and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by HD and their families.



For more information about the event, please contact Therese Crutcher-Marin (



HDSA's Team Hope Walk Program is nationally sponsored by Genentech and Teva Pharmaceuticals.



Huntington’s disease (HD) is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities during their prime working years and has no cure. Every child of a parent with HD has a 50/50 chance of inheriting the faulty gene. Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease. The symptoms of HD are described as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s – simultaneously.



The Huntington’s Disease Society of America is the premier nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of everyone affected by HD. From community services and education to advocacy and research, HDSA is the world’s leader in providing help for today and hope for tomorrow for people with HD and their families. HDSA was founded in 1967 by Marjorie Guthrie, the wife of legendary folk singer Woody Guthrie. Woody died from HD complications when he was only 55 years old, but the Guthrie family legacy lives on at HDSA to this day.



To learn more about Huntington’s disease and the work of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, visit The San Francisco Bay Area Affiliate of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will host the San Jose Team Hope 10K Run/5K Walk on Saturday, September 18th at 7:30 AM (PST) at Campbell Park at the Los Gatos Creek Trail in Campbell California. All proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease (HD) and their families.“For the past two years, my family has been involved in organizing the San Jose Team Hope Walk/Run and we are excited to be planning the event again,” said Therese Crutcher-Marin, Chair of HDSA’s San Francisco Bay Area Affiliate. “The HD community gathers to show solidarity, mutual support, for all families struggling with HD.”Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $14 million for HD since its inception in 2007. Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors, and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by HD and their families.For more information about the event, please contact Therese Crutcher-Marin ( theresecrutchermarin [at] gmail.com , 530-906-8415). Online registration and donation can be found at http://hdsa.org/thwsanjose HDSA's Team Hope Walk Program is nationally sponsored by Genentech and Teva Pharmaceuticals.Huntington’s disease (HD) is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities during their prime working years and has no cure. Every child of a parent with HD has a 50/50 chance of inheriting the faulty gene. Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease. The symptoms of HD are described as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s – simultaneously.The Huntington’s Disease Society of America is the premier nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of everyone affected by HD. From community services and education to advocacy and research, HDSA is the world’s leader in providing help for today and hope for tomorrow for people with HD and their families. HDSA was founded in 1967 by Marjorie Guthrie, the wife of legendary folk singer Woody Guthrie. Woody died from HD complications when he was only 55 years old, but the Guthrie family legacy lives on at HDSA to this day.To learn more about Huntington’s disease and the work of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, visit http://www.hdsa.org or call (800)345-HDSA. For more event information: https://www.hdsa.org/thwsanjose

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 17th, 2021 8:24 AM