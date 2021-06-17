Now that Congress and the President have, momentarily, certified Juneteenth as a national holiday, will it become a bromide?
As a holiday, will Juneteenth serve as a reminder that critical race theory once mattered because chattel slavery WAS once institutional (and functional slavery yet abides through share-cropping-type relations to the land), or will Juneteenth be assimilated into the company of July 4 as a national day of civics illiteracy when "the right to life" means nothing more than that you dutifully paid the month's land rent/mortgage to the functional owners of the earth three days earlier?
You're invited to share your thoughts on the matter, moderated by a high school Model United Nations debate teacher.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 6/18/2021
|Will Juneteenth go mainstreamed into oblivion?
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday June 18
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|Phone
|415-948-4265
|Location Details
|ZOOM: https://zoom.us/j/95970820640?pwd=cHNYeTQyQktHNmVHcVVuNXVuMnFkZz09
|
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 17th, 2021 7:03 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network