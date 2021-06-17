Now that Congress and the President have, momentarily, certified Juneteenth as a national holiday, will it become a bromide?



As a holiday, will Juneteenth serve as a reminder that critical race theory once mattered because chattel slavery WAS once institutional (and functional slavery yet abides through share-cropping-type relations to the land), or will Juneteenth be assimilated into the company of July 4 as a national day of civics illiteracy when "the right to life" means nothing more than that you dutifully paid the month's land rent/mortgage to the functional owners of the earth three days earlier?



You're invited to share your thoughts on the matter, moderated by a high school Model United Nations debate teacher. For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 17th, 2021 7:03 AM