San Francisco Juneteenth Festival
Host: SF Black Wallstreet (https://www.sfblackwallstreet.com/)
Where: Gilliam Park, 903 Gilman Ave, San Francisco
When: Sunday, June 20, 2021, 11 am - 5 pm
MORE INFO HERE: https://www.sanfranciscojuneteenth.com/
Want to be a performer, vendor, volunteer, or sponsor? Apply at https://www.sanfranciscojuneteenth.com/ or @sfblackwallstreet
SF Black Wallstreet is honored to host our second annual Juneteenth celebration at
Gillman Park, in San Francisco. This event is part of weekend-long Juneteenth celebrations citywide taking place June 18-20.
The vision for this celebration is born out of our community’s call for an anchoring manifestation of Black culture and economic health in San Francisco. Moreover,
this 156th observance of Juneteenth honors the centuries-old tradition of advocacy
for Black liberation and empowerment.
#SFJuneteenth weekend is a rare opportunity for the entire Black Bay Area to come together. This year's Juneteenth weekend will be filled with family-friendly activities, music, food, and most importantly YOU!
FATHER'S DAY on SUNDAY, JUNE 20th
June 20th is Father’s Day and we have something special for our strong, Black fathers!
Register at the link below to access the Father’s Day VIP Tent! First 100 fathers to register will get access to a FATHERS ONLY private seating area, catered meal, complimentary cocktail or beer, and a gift bag. The VIP tent will feature Dominoes, card games, and other activities for our dads to enjoy.
Complimentary food and drinks will be served from 11:30am-3:30pm.
Registration is FREE and available first come first serve: https://www.sanfranciscojuneteenth.com/
___________________________________________________________
