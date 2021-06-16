top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 6/20/2021
San Francisco Juneteenth Festival in Gilman Park
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday June 20
Time 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorSF Black Wallstreet
Location Details
Gilman Park, 903 Gilman Ave, San Francisco, CA 94124
San Francisco Juneteenth Festival

Host: SF Black Wallstreet (https://www.sfblackwallstreet.com/)

Where: Gilliam Park, 903 Gilman Ave, San Francisco

When: Sunday, June 20, 2021, 11 am - 5 pm

MORE INFO HERE: https://www.sanfranciscojuneteenth.com/

Want to be a performer, vendor, volunteer, or sponsor? Apply at https://www.sanfranciscojuneteenth.com/ or @sfblackwallstreet


SF Black Wallstreet is honored to host our second annual Juneteenth celebration at
Gillman Park, in San Francisco. This event is part of weekend-long Juneteenth celebrations citywide taking place June 18-20.

The vision for this celebration is born out of our community’s call for an anchoring manifestation of Black culture and economic health in San Francisco. Moreover,
this 156th observance of Juneteenth honors the centuries-old tradition of advocacy
for Black liberation and empowerment.

#SFJuneteenth weekend is a rare opportunity for the entire Black Bay Area to come together. This year's Juneteenth weekend will be filled with family-friendly activities, music, food, and most importantly YOU!


FATHER'S DAY on SUNDAY, JUNE 20th

June 20th is Father’s Day and we have something special for our strong, Black fathers!

Register at the link below to access the Father’s Day VIP Tent! First 100 fathers to register will get access to a FATHERS ONLY private seating area, catered meal, complimentary cocktail or beer, and a gift bag. The VIP tent will feature Dominoes, card games, and other activities for our dads to enjoy.

Complimentary food and drinks will be served from 11:30am-3:30pm.

Registration is FREE and available first come first serve: https://www.sanfranciscojuneteenth.com/
___________________________________________________________
screenshot_2021-06-16_at_14-59-51_juneteenth.png
For more event information: https://www.sanfranciscojuneteenth.com/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 16th, 2021 3:15 PM
§
by SF Black Wallstreet
Wednesday Jun 16th, 2021 3:15 PM
sm_screenshot_2021-06-16_at_15-00-14_juneteenth.jpg
original image (446x558)
Juneteenth Weekend from June 16th - 20th. Go the link below for all events happening in celebration of Juneteenth in San Francisco organized by SF Black Wallstreet.
https://www.sanfranciscojuneteenth.com/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 240.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code