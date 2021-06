Host: SF Black Wallstreet (



Where: Gilliam Park, 903 Gilman Ave, San Francisco



When: Sunday, June 20, 2021, 11 am - 5 pm



MORE INFO HERE:



Want to be a performer, vendor, volunteer, or sponsor? Apply at





SF Black Wallstreet is honored to host our second annual Juneteenth celebration at

Gillman Park, in San Francisco. This event is part of weekend-long Juneteenth celebrations citywide taking place June 18-20.



The vision for this celebration is born out of our community’s call for an anchoring manifestation of Black culture and economic health in San Francisco. Moreover,

this 156th observance of Juneteenth honors the centuries-old tradition of advocacy

for Black liberation and empowerment.



#SFJuneteenth weekend is a rare opportunity for the entire Black Bay Area to come together. This year's Juneteenth weekend will be filled with family-friendly activities, music, food, and most importantly YOU!





FATHER'S DAY on SUNDAY, JUNE 20th



June 20th is Father’s Day and we have something special for our strong, Black fathers!



Register at the link below to access the Father’s Day VIP Tent! First 100 fathers to register will get access to a FATHERS ONLY private seating area, catered meal, complimentary cocktail or beer, and a gift bag. The VIP tent will feature Dominoes, card games, and other activities for our dads to enjoy.



Complimentary food and drinks will be served from 11:30am-3:30pm.



Registration is FREE and available first come first serve:

___________________________________________________________ San Francisco Juneteenth FestivalHost: SF Black Wallstreet ( https://www.sfblackwallstreet.com/ Where: Gilliam Park, 903 Gilman Ave, San FranciscoWhen: Sunday, June 20, 2021, 11 am - 5 pmMORE INFO HERE: https://www.sanfranciscojuneteenth.com/ Want to be a performer, vendor, volunteer, or sponsor? Apply at https://www.sanfranciscojuneteenth.com/ or @sfblackwallstreetSF Black Wallstreet is honored to host our second annual Juneteenth celebration atGillman Park, in San Francisco. This event is part of weekend-long Juneteenth celebrations citywide taking place June 18-20.The vision for this celebration is born out of our community’s call for an anchoring manifestation of Black culture and economic health in San Francisco. Moreover,this 156th observance of Juneteenth honors the centuries-old tradition of advocacyfor Black liberation and empowerment.#SFJuneteenth weekend is a rare opportunity for the entire Black Bay Area to come together. This year's Juneteenth weekend will be filled with family-friendly activities, music, food, and most importantly YOU!FATHER'S DAY on SUNDAY, JUNE 20thJune 20th is Father’s Day and we have something special for our strong, Black fathers!Register at the link below to access the Father’s Day VIP Tent! First 100 fathers to register will get access to a FATHERS ONLY private seating area, catered meal, complimentary cocktail or beer, and a gift bag. The VIP tent will feature Dominoes, card games, and other activities for our dads to enjoy.Complimentary food and drinks will be served from 11:30am-3:30pm.Registration is FREE and available first come first serve: https://www.sanfranciscojuneteenth.com/ ___________________________________________________________ For more event information: https://www.sanfranciscojuneteenth.com/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 16th, 2021 3:15 PM