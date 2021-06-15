Ritter Center, a Federally Qualified Health Center, launched a community event to end homelessness in Marin County today. “Under the Stars: A Sleepout to End Homelessness in Marin” is an event designed to ask the public to give up their warm beds for just one night this summer to help raise $150,000 for Ritter Center’s housing support and healthcare services that prevent and resolve homelessness.



On the night of July 31, 2021, Ritter Center is asking individuals, families and community teams to gather in living rooms, floors, sofas, decks, porches, driveways and backyards with the intention to spend the night in any place other than a bed.



“Under the Stars: A Sleepout to End Homelessness in Marin” is designed to raise public awareness of the complex issues around homelessness, and shatter common myths while building compassion as a community, and igniting a movement of social change.



Under the Stars will include speakers and stories from the community including staff, board members, partners, clients and donors who are working to end homelessness in Marin County. Live-streamed activities from 6–8 pm PST, hosted by Executive Director, Mark Shotwell, will include remarks by Marin County Supervisor Damon Connolly and a special video message by U.S. Congressman Jared Huffman.



Participants can register as individuals or form teams with friends and family. Once registered, participants get access to their own fundraising page with tips and templates to help them gather support from their networks, spread the word, and manage their fundraising journey.



There are awards for highest fundraising individuals and teams, a virtual goody bag from local retailers for registered participants, and a silent auction. Registration is $25 per person for adults and youth ages 13 and up and FREE for kids 12 and under. The first 100 paid registered participants receive a FREE event t-shirt from Ritter Center’s new merchandise store. For more event information: http://www.sleepout.rittercenter.org

