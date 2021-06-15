Our World is Not For Sale! by Frauke Banse, Friederike Habermann & Jai Sen

People's Global Action (PGA) was organized in a decentralized way by movements from all parts of the world. But we had no staff and no fixed funding. Everything was through crowdfunding. People were inspired by what PGA stood for, which was, first, the rejection of capitalism. Later, at the second conference in India in 1999, the rejection of all kinds of domination was added, including sexism, racism, and so on.