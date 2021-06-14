top
San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
Public Housing Tenants Protest Privatization
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 14th, 2021 8:20 PM
In classic struggle, low income people are organizing against abuses by the powerful
sm_01-16321-850_4794.jpg
original image (1755x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

So what else is new? However, low income people living in public housing are organizing and they are getting results (however modest so far). While HUD's (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) stated goal is "to provide decent and safe rental housing for eligible low-income families, the elderly, and persons with disabilities" tenants are being forced to live under conditions that are anything but.

In addition to the lack of maintenance and upkeep, there is the continuing effort by landlords, politicians, and banks to force out tenants and privatize public housing throughout the county. There is now a national organization, UFAD (United Front Against Displacement), in opposition. https://theunitedfrontagainstdisplacement.org), representing the interests of public housing dwellers.

UFAD has a local publication, People of The Bay (PeopleoftheBay@riseup.net) to "elevate the struggle against gentrification and the fight for decent housing, fit for human beings. Not just for the people of the Bay Area, but all across the US." The publication acts as an information and organizing resource for rent strikes and protests. In their pages we can read of the successes of people joining in a struggle for justice.

On Saturday, June 12th at 3pm at San Francisco City Hall, tenants of the last two public housing developments in San Francisco, Sunnydale and Potrero Hill, alongside Oakland public housing tenants, held a protest the nationwide privatization of public housing and intentional neglect by the San Francisco and Oakland Housing Authorities.

See event announcement for details.

See high resolution photos here.
https://theunitedfrontagainstdisplacement....
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 14th, 2021 8:20 PM
sm_02-16321-852_1008.jpg
original image (2061x1400)
https://theunitedfrontagainstdisplacement....
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 14th, 2021 8:20 PM
sm_03-16321-852_1011.jpg
original image (1894x1400)
https://theunitedfrontagainstdisplacement....
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 14th, 2021 8:20 PM
sm_04-16321-850_4809.jpg
original image (1966x1400)
https://theunitedfrontagainstdisplacement....
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 14th, 2021 8:20 PM
sm_05-16321-850_4816.jpg
original image (1963x1400)
https://theunitedfrontagainstdisplacement....
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 14th, 2021 8:20 PM
sm_06-16321-850_4824.jpg
original image (1742x1400)
https://theunitedfrontagainstdisplacement....
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 14th, 2021 8:20 PM
sm_07-16321-852_1031.jpg
original image (1488x1400)
https://theunitedfrontagainstdisplacement....
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 14th, 2021 8:20 PM
sm_08-16321-852_1041.jpg
original image (2011x1400)
https://theunitedfrontagainstdisplacement....
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 14th, 2021 8:20 PM
sm_09-16321-852_1046.jpg
original image (1400x1806)
https://theunitedfrontagainstdisplacement....
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 14th, 2021 8:20 PM
sm_10-16321-852_1053.jpg
original image (1709x1400)
https://theunitedfrontagainstdisplacement....
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 14th, 2021 8:20 PM
sm_11-16321-850_4837.jpg
original image (1968x1400)
https://theunitedfrontagainstdisplacement....
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 14th, 2021 8:20 PM
sm_12-16321-850_4838.jpg
original image (1923x1400)
https://theunitedfrontagainstdisplacement....
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 14th, 2021 8:20 PM
sm_13-16321-852_1066.jpg
original image (1827x1400)
https://theunitedfrontagainstdisplacement....
