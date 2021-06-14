top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | International | Santa Cruz Indymedia | U.S. | Police State & Prisons
Commander X taken from Mexico by the United States government
by Free Commander X
Monday Jun 14th, 2021 11:05 AM
On Friday June 11th, 2021 between 3:30 P.M. and 4:00 P.M. (Mexico City hours), Christopher Doyon was illegally detained. Known Worldwide as Commander X, this Hactivist has the quality of refugee recognized by the Mexican government, and even so he was handed over to the United States government, in violation of his human rights. We demand the Mexican government to act in benefit of the rights of Commander X and manage his urgent release.
sm_free-commander-x-chris-doyon-anonymous-hactivist.jpg
original image (1281x1075)
Some of the info on X's case is available on the inmate locator of the jail where he's being detained in Dublin, CA.

From X's attorney, Jay Leiderman (@JayLeidermanLaw):

"It appears that X is being held on a warrant for failing to appear at his court case in San Jose in 2012(?). More information will be available tomorrow. I have spoken with the prosecutor on the 2012 case a few times over the years. He’s not a Commander X fan. Not at all."

From X's sister, Amy Beth Doyon (@AmyBethDoyon):

"Our right to seek & receive #politicalasylum is at risk. Love him or hate him, makes no difference to me. They came for #JulianAssange. They came for my brother #FreeCommanderX. His freedom is our freedom. They're coming for us all. #RiseUp #SpeakUp #Anonymous @FreeCommanderX_"


Please use #FreeCommanderX to spread the word #Anonymous


@FreeCommanderX_
https://twitter.com/FreeCommanderX_
§
by Free Commander X
Monday Jun 14th, 2021 11:05 AM
sm_free-commander-x-christopher-doyon-anonymous-hactivist.jpg
original image (1595x891)
https://twitter.com/FreeCommanderX_
§Commander X
by Free Commander X
Monday Jun 14th, 2021 11:05 AM
sm_commander-x-christopher-doyon.jpg
original image (1164x860)
https://twitter.com/FreeCommanderX_
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 240.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code