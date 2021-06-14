



Host: Sierra Club HQ, 2101 Webster St Suite 1300, Oakland, CA 94612



Tuesday, June 15, 2021 • 1:00 PM



Register:





This event is part of a Global Week of Action targeting the insurance companies enabling the continued operation and expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline. The Trans Mountain expansion project would transport an additional 590,000 barrels of tar sands oil per day from Alberta to British Columbia, and lead to a 700% increase in oil tankers in the Salish Sea.



Trans Mountain is currently seeking insurers to back the project in the year to come, with a deadline of August 31. Right now we have a critical window in which to pressure insurers to rule out coverage for the pipeline and make Trans Mountain uninsurable.



𝗪𝗲'𝗿𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗹𝘆 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻:



① Liberty Mutual

② Chubb

③ AIG

④ W.R. Berkley

⑤ Lloyd’s

⑥ Starr

⑦ Stewart Specialty Risk Underwriting

⑧ Marsh



We will turn up the heat on these companies during the Week of Action through protests at office locations, digital actions, and more. For more info on the full Week of Action, go here:



https://www.facebook.com/events/149140233780214



Sierra Club is affiliated with the Stop the Money Pipeline Coalition and partners.



Join Sierra Club for a webinar to learn more about the effort against Trans Mountain, how insurance companies are funding the climate crisis and what you can do to take action!Host: Sierra Club HQ, 2101 Webster St Suite 1300, Oakland, CA 94612Tuesday, June 15, 2021 • 1:00 PMRegister: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/stop-insuring-trans-mountain-week-of-action This event is part of a Global Week of Action targeting the insurance companies enabling the continued operation and expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline. The Trans Mountain expansion project would transport an additional 590,000 barrels of tar sands oil per day from Alberta to British Columbia, and lead to a 700% increase in oil tankers in the Salish Sea.Trans Mountain is currently seeking insurers to back the project in the year to come, with a deadline of August 31. Right now we have a critical window in which to pressure insurers to rule out coverage for the pipeline and make Trans Mountain uninsurable.𝗪𝗲'𝗿𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗹𝘆 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻:① Liberty Mutual② Chubb③ AIG④ W.R. Berkley⑤ Lloyd’s⑥ Starr⑦ Stewart Specialty Risk Underwriting⑧ MarshWe will turn up the heat on these companies during the Week of Action through protests at office locations, digital actions, and more. For more info on the full Week of Action, go here:Sierra Club is affiliated with the Stop the Money Pipeline Coalition and partners. Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 14th, 2021 9:26 AM