top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 6/15/2021
Stop Insuring Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Webinar w/ Sierra Club
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday June 15
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorSierra Club (Oakland)
Location Details
Online event
Join Sierra Club for a webinar to learn more about the effort against Trans Mountain, how insurance companies are funding the climate crisis and what you can do to take action!

Host: Sierra Club HQ, 2101 Webster St Suite 1300, Oakland, CA 94612

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 • 1:00 PM

Register: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/stop-insuring-trans-mountain-week-of-action


This event is part of a Global Week of Action targeting the insurance companies enabling the continued operation and expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline. The Trans Mountain expansion project would transport an additional 590,000 barrels of tar sands oil per day from Alberta to British Columbia, and lead to a 700% increase in oil tankers in the Salish Sea.

Trans Mountain is currently seeking insurers to back the project in the year to come, with a deadline of August 31. Right now we have a critical window in which to pressure insurers to rule out coverage for the pipeline and make Trans Mountain uninsurable.

𝗪𝗲'𝗿𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗹𝘆 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻:

① Liberty Mutual
② Chubb
③ AIG
④ W.R. Berkley
⑤ Lloyd’s
⑥ Starr
⑦ Stewart Specialty Risk Underwriting
⑧ Marsh

We will turn up the heat on these companies during the Week of Action through protests at office locations, digital actions, and more. For more info on the full Week of Action, go here:

https://www.facebook.com/events/149140233780214

Sierra Club is affiliated with the Stop the Money Pipeline Coalition and partners.

sm_stop.jpeg
original image (7380x2445)
Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 14th, 2021 9:26 AM
§
by Sierra Club (Oakland)
Monday Jun 14th, 2021 9:26 AM
sm_sierra-club-big.jpg
original image (900x338)
§
by Sierra Club (Oakland)
Monday Jun 14th, 2021 9:26 AM
stop_pipeline.png
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 240.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code