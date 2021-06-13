Huge disconnects in US-G7 pronouncements by DLi

Sunday Jun 13th, 2021 7:53 PM

The global Covid pandemic has glaringly exposed several giant disconnects in the policy intentions of the Gang of Seven(G7, also euphemistically self-labeled as "market democracies"!). At the conclusion of the latest meeting in England, the joint statement focused on 2 blatant unsubstantiated charges on China and a "dodgy" commitment to send vaccines to needy countries.

The first scurrilous claim to use U.S. intelligence agencies to "investigate" a possible leak of the Covid virus from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology(devoid of any plausible hard evidence and after a WHO team's conclusion from its own investigation at said Wuhan lab that it was nearly impossible for the virus to have leaked there), is obviously a political--NOT scientific--hunting expedition. Especially because these same "intelligence" agencies are the same ones that sold the fake Iraqi WMDs narrative to enable the illegal US(joined subsequently by NATO)invasion and occupation back in 2003. As the British papers had it, the "evidence" they produced were merely to "stovepipe" an invasion that was predetermined.



The second charge of inhumane labor practices in Xinjiang(and an additional charge of repression of the rioters in Hong Kong--many of whom were financed by Washington's "regime change" contractors like the misnamed "National Endowment for Democracy) again carried no convincing proof, save for the testimonies of a handful of ETIM(East Turkistan Islamic Movement)-connected emigres. This is as absurd as charging the Cuban government of violent repression of workers on the island, basing only on second-hand charges of perhaps half a dozen Cuban emigres living in Miami!



Yet, perhaps the biggest disconnect from the G7 Gang of Seven was the promise to deliver up to 1 Billion Covid vaccines to needy nations of the Global South, by the end of 2022! The so-called leader of the gang, Uncle Sam, loudly proclaimed its "no-strings-attached" donation. But what are the facts? Apparently, up to the first week of this month(June of 2021), the USA has donated exactly 0(yes, ZERO) vaccines to any country outside of its borders, whereas China, for example, had already supplied more than 300 Million doses to other countries. More to the point, keen and objective citizens are more than justified to ask--especially amid Washington's even more sensationalist claims of "genocide" in Xinjiang--given the utter disregard to both science and the murderous plight of its senior and minority citizens from the Covid virus that resulted in more than 600,000+ (negligent homicide?) deaths--isn't the United States government much more culpable in any "genocide" investigations?