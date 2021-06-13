From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Workers Make The Chocolate! Dandelion Chocolate Workers & Supporters Rally In Mission
ILWU Local 6 Dandelion chocolate workers and supporters rallied and spoke out at the Mission Dandelion store to demand the rehiring of the fired workers.
ILWU Local 6 San Francisco Dandelion chocolate workers and their supporters rallied at the Dandelion Mission store on 740 Valencia St. to call for the rehiring of 9 pro-union workers who they said were terminated because of their support of the union drive.
Workers also talked about the effect of these illegal union busting tactics on their lives. This action took place on June 13, 2021.
Additional information:
Petition To Recall The Workers
https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/recall-the-mission9-support-dandelion-union-employees?source=rawlink&utm_source=rawlink&share=f59921fa-367d-4220-a421-5cd4961d2012
Dandelion Workers
https://linktr.ee/dandelionunion
https://twitter.com/UnionDandelion
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.org
Workers also talked about the effect of these illegal union busting tactics on their lives. This action took place on June 13, 2021.
Additional information:
Petition To Recall The Workers
https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/recall-the-mission9-support-dandelion-union-employees?source=rawlink&utm_source=rawlink&share=f59921fa-367d-4220-a421-5cd4961d2012
Dandelion Workers
https://linktr.ee/dandelionunion
https://twitter.com/UnionDandelion
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.org
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network