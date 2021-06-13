ILWU Local 6 Dandelion chocolate workers and supporters rallied and spoke out at the Mission Dandelion store to demand the rehiring of the fired workers.

ILWU Local 6 San Francisco Dandelion chocolate workers and their supporters rallied at the Dandelion Mission store on 740 Valencia St. to call for the rehiring of 9 pro-union workers who they said were terminated because of their support of the union drive.Workers also talked about the effect of these illegal union busting tactics on their lives. This action took place on June 13, 2021.Additional information:Petition To Recall The WorkersDandelion WorkersProduction of Labor Video Project