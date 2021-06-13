top
Workers Make The Chocolate! Dandelion Chocolate Workers & Supporters Rally In Mission
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Jun 13th, 2021 4:32 PM
ILWU Local 6 Dandelion chocolate workers and supporters rallied and spoke out at the Mission Dandelion store to demand the rehiring of the fired workers.
sm_img_9885.jpg
original image (2184x2917)
ILWU Local 6 San Francisco Dandelion chocolate workers and their supporters rallied at the Dandelion Mission store on 740 Valencia St. to call for the rehiring of 9 pro-union workers who they said were terminated because of their support of the union drive.
Workers also talked about the effect of these illegal union busting tactics on their lives. This action took place on June 13, 2021.

Additional information:
Petition To Recall The Workers
https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/recall-the-mission9-support-dandelion-union-employees?source=rawlink&utm_source=rawlink&share=f59921fa-367d-4220-a421-5cd4961d2012

Dandelion Workers
https://linktr.ee/dandelionunion

https://twitter.com/UnionDandelion

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.org
§Workers & Supporters Of Dandelion Rally In Mission
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Jun 13th, 2021 4:32 PM
sm_img_9897.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Dandelion workers and supporters rallied in the Mission to demand the rehiring of 9 fired pro-union workers.
§Rally In Mission Against Union Busting
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Jun 13th, 2021 4:32 PM
sm_dandelion_stop_union_busting_rehire_the_mission_9.jpg
original image (743x975)
A rally and speak out was held against union busting against ILWU Local 6 Dandelion chocolate workers.
§Workers Still Make This Chocolate!
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Jun 13th, 2021 4:32 PM
sm_dandelion_workers_still_make_this_chocolate.jpeg
original image (1080x1080)
Workers Still Make This Chocolate but the owners want to bust their union through illegal firing and retaliation of union supporters.
§Dandelion Workers Face Terror & Intimidation
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Jun 13th, 2021 4:32 PM
sm_dandelion-chocolate-workers_employees-.jpg
original image (800x625)
Dandelion owners may get their chocolate from ethical suppliers but they are treating their workers as if they have no rights.
§Chocolate Is Good But Union Busting Is Bad & Illegal
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Jun 13th, 2021 4:32 PM
sm_dandelion_golden-chocolate-bars-at-dandelion.jpg
original image (1200x801)
Dandelion chocolate is good but the union busting and illegal intimidations and firings are bad.
