People's March is returning. March will follow the original pride route on Polk St, stop in Civic Center, and then on to the Castro.
|People's March: Unite to Fight
|Date
|Sunday June 27
|Time
|11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|queer autonomy
|Location Details
|
11 AM - Polk at Washington St
|
For more event information: https://www.ebar.com/news/news//305815
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jun 13th, 2021 4:20 PM
