Reparations, payments to compensate blacks for the economic consequences of systemic racism, are being discussed on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre. Leading reparation scholars say that $12 Trillion would be necessary to equalize black households' wealth with that of whites.
Join USF Professor James Taylor and other guests in a discussion of what's happening with reparations, the philosophy behind reparations, how past deprivations are being assessed, and what are the strengths and limitations of reparations from an anti-racist perspective.
|Tuesday June 15
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Speaker
|Michael Lyon
|415-215-7575
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81690297060
Meeting ID: 816 9029 7060
One-tap for mobile phones: 16699009128,,81690297060#
Call in: 669 900 9128 , Meeting ID: 816 9029 7060
