Reparations, payments to compensate blacks for the economic consequences of systemic racism, are being discussed on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre. Leading reparation scholars say that $12 Trillion would be necessary to equalize black households' wealth with that of whites.



Join USF Professor James Taylor and other guests in a discussion of what's happening with reparations, the philosophy behind reparations, how past deprivations are being assessed, and what are the strengths and limitations of reparations from an anti-racist perspective.



Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 12th, 2021 5:04 PM