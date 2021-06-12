top
What About Reparations?
Date Tuesday June 15
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorMichael Lyon
Phone415-215-7575
Location Details
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81690297060
Meeting ID: 816 9029 7060
One-tap for mobile phones: 16699009128,,81690297060#
Call in: 669 900 9128 , Meeting ID: 816 9029 7060
Reparations, payments to compensate blacks for the economic consequences of systemic racism, are being discussed on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre. Leading reparation scholars say that $12 Trillion would be necessary to equalize black households' wealth with that of whites.

Join USF Professor James Taylor and other guests in a discussion of what's happening with reparations, the philosophy behind reparations, how past deprivations are being assessed, and what are the strengths and limitations of reparations from an anti-racist perspective.
For more event information: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1_EPBY3...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 12th, 2021 5:04 PM
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1_EPBY3...
