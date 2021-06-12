The Watsonville Film Festival (WFF) joins forces with the UCSC Everett Program, Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History (MAH), Santa Cruz Art League and Pajaro Valley Arts (PVA) to present a free virtual film program about the power of murals, June 15-18 at watsonvillefilmfest.org.



We are honored to host the World Premiere of the documentary short film PAINTER OF DREAMS, focused on legendary, Watsonville-based muralist Guillermo “Yermo” Aranda and his recent efforts to recover the Dreams / Sueños mural at Watsonville High.



We are also presenting the Monterey Bay premiere of ALICE STREET, an eye-opening documentary film about an iconic mural that became the epicenter of a movement by Black and Chinese American communities to protect their history, voice and land in Oakland.



These two films invite us to start conversations about the vital role of the arts in our community. Join us! For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1501931838...

