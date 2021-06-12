Juneteenth is a special day for anyone who believes in freedom and equality for all people. Join us for music, poetry, dance, delicious soul food, arts & crafts, basketball skills contest, and the annual sack race!



This year's theme is LIBERATION!



Our line-up currently includes:



*Lisa Taylor

*Lyrical-I

*Tannery World Dance & Cultural Center

*Lee Earl

*Gregory Speed



*More to come!



Learn more at SantaCruzJuneteenth.com

