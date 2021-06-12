Juneteenth is a special day for anyone who believes in freedom and equality for all people. Join us for music, poetry, dance, delicious soul food, arts & crafts, basketball skills contest, and the annual sack race!
This year's theme is LIBERATION!
Our line-up currently includes:
*Lisa Taylor
*Lyrical-I
*Tannery World Dance & Cultural Center
*Lee Earl
*Gregory Speed
*More to come!
Learn more at SantaCruzJuneteenth.com
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 6/19/2021
|Santa Cruz Juneteenth 2021
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday June 19
|Time
|1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Juneteenth
|Location Details
|Laurel Park, 301 Center street, Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1448778238...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 12th, 2021 11:00 AM
