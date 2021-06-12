Live Music Featuring Johnny and the Patriots
HOMES NOT TENTS - CANCEL ALL EVICTIONS - JOIN US - WE ARE INDEPENDENT
Santa Cruz Homeless Union/Food Not Bombs • 1-800-884-1136
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 7/ 4/2021
|Celebrate Our Independence
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday July 04
|Time
|12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs
|Location Details
|Front/Laurel East (Lot 27), Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1460987670...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 12th, 2021 10:11 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network