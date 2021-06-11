The webinar will focus on successful aspects of digital activism in recent weeks, and analyze how governments and social media companies have worked to censor this creative resistance; in particular, the impact of Israel and technology companies on Palestinian freedom of expression and the role of digital activists and influencers during this period.
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/congress-protect-east-jerusalem?clear_id=true&source=email-action-alerts-contact-congress-about-gaza-and-east-jerusalem
https://www.codepink.org/stophomethefts
https://www.codepink.org/israelaustin
https://www.codepink.org/1billionmore
https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/nomoreweaponsforisrael/index.html
https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/sanctionisrael/index.html
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/save-lives-in-gaza?source=direct_link&;
https://actionnetwork.org/forms/no-apartheid/?source=group-mpower-action-fund&referrer=group-mpower-action-fund
https://secure.everyaction.com/wUAYmd6RzEacXxN3WQuYQQ2
https://secure.everyaction.com/1bUDFJrq_kWz5sjKEeyoPQ2?emci=5d4149d1-36af-eb11-85aa-0050f237abef&emdi=48af3b35-3eb3-eb11-a7ad-0050f271b5d8&ceid=1631053
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_2590?utm_campaign=may_14_gaza_update_nwttac&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine&emci=898aaa6a-50ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&emdi=720e95c4-78ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&ceid=13259655#/7/
https://www.codepink.org/natgeo
https://www.codepink.org/revokethelicense
https://bdsmovement.net/caf-get-out-of-sheikh-jarrah
https://www.gazaunlocked.org/act2019MELPA
2) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) to cosponsor HR2590. Congress acts when enough constituents demand it.
3) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
4) Read Determined to Stay: Palestinian Youth Fight for their Village by Jody Sokolower: shoppalestine.org/product-p/book_determined_to_stay.htm
5) Watch the film 1948: Creation & Catastrophe at https://www.1948movie.com/
6) Boycott HP, PUMA, General Mills/Pillsbury, Sabra and SodaStream
Palestine | International
|Palestinian Narrative: Censorship and Creativity in Time of Crisis
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday June 15
|Time
|9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Angela
|Location Details
|Zoom Webinar
|
For more event information: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IqMyZT...
