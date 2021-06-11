Other





"Radiance of Résistance" tells the story of two Palestinian girls, Janna Ayyad, 9, and Ahed Tamimi, 14, who live under Israeli military occupation in the West Bank town of Nabi Saleh.



Ways to help Palestinians:

1) Sign the following:

https://actionnetwork.org/letters/congress-protect-east-jerusalem?clear_id=true&source=email-action-alerts-contact-congress-about-gaza-and-east-jerusalem



https://www.codepink.org/stophomethefts



https://www.codepink.org/israelaustin



https://www.codepink.org/1billionmore



https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/nomoreweaponsforisrael/index.html



https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/sanctionisrael/index.html





https://actionnetwork.org/letters/save-lives-in-gaza?source=direct_link&;



https://actionnetwork.org/forms/no-apartheid/?source=group-mpower-action-fund&referrer=group-mpower-action-fund



https://secure.everyaction.com/wUAYmd6RzEacXxN3WQuYQQ2



https://secure.everyaction.com/1bUDFJrq_kWz5sjKEeyoPQ2?emci=5d4149d1-36af-eb11-85aa-0050f237abef&emdi=48af3b35-3eb3-eb11-a7ad-0050f271b5d8&ceid=1631053



https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_2590?utm_campaign=may_14_gaza_update_nwttac&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine&emci=898aaa6a-50ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&emdi=720e95c4-78ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&ceid=13259655#/7/



https://www.codepink.org/natgeo



https://www.codepink.org/revokethelicense



https://bdsmovement.net/caf-get-out-of-sheikh-jarrah



https://www.gazaunlocked.org/act2019MELPA





2) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) to cosponsor HR2590. Congress acts when enough constituents demand it.



3) Learn more about Palestine at:

- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)

- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)

- Rebuilding Alliance

- Adalah Justice Project

- Eyewitness Palestine

- Grassroots Al-Quds

- BDS Movement

- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)

- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)

- We Are Not Numbers

- teachpalestine.org

- decolonizepalestine.com

- gazaincontext.com

- palambassador.org

- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah

- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/



4) Read Determined to Stay: Palestinian Youth Fight for their Village by Jody Sokolower: shoppalestine.org/product-p/book_determined_to_stay.htm



5) Watch the film 1948: Creation & Catastrophe at



6) Boycott HP, PUMA, General Mills/Pillsbury, Sabra and SodaStream



