Where: Safeway (3550 Fruitvale Avenue) — then walk to Libby’s house

When: Saturday, June 26th gather at 2:00 PM

Even during a global pandemic, our elected leaders keep throwing tenants under the bus. We demand: No more evictions! Cancel the rent! Decommodify housing! Housing is a human right!

Please wear a mask!

Contact us at 415-968-6090 for accessibility info.

Sponsored by: JDW Tenants Union, SMC Tenants Council, People's Tenants Union, Madison Park Tenants Council, and PSL Bay Area - Cancel the Rents.

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 10th, 2021 12:58 PM