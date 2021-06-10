Where: Safeway (3550 Fruitvale Avenue) — then walk to Libby’s house
When: Saturday, June 26th gather at 2:00 PM
Even during a global pandemic, our elected leaders keep throwing tenants under the bus. We demand: No more evictions! Cancel the rent! Decommodify housing! Housing is a human right!
Please wear a mask!
Contact us at 415-968-6090 for accessibility info.
Sponsored by: JDW Tenants Union, SMC Tenants Council, People's Tenants Union, Madison Park Tenants Council, and PSL Bay Area - Cancel the Rents.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 6/26/2021
|Tell Libby Schaaf: Housing is a Human Right!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday June 26
|Time
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|JDW Tenants Union, SMC Tenants Counil, Others
|Location Details
|Safeway (3550 Fruitvale Avenue)
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2371343577...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 10th, 2021 12:58 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network