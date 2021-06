An honor roll of 100 national organizations signed a letter from the Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL) to Pres Biden to stop the delivery of $735 billion in weapons to Israel. The letter and honor roll are below, from https://www.fcnl.org/updates/2021-06/fcnl-joins-100-national-organizations-calling-biden-halt-weapons-sales-israel Dear President Biden,We, the undersigned non-governmental organizations focused variously on human rights, peacebuilding, and the protection of civilians, write in opposition to the United States government’s plans to sell $735 million in advanced weapons systems and munitions to Israel. The planned arms sales to Israel would send a signal of support for Israel’s recent conduct in occupied Gaza and East Jerusalem, which includes likely violations of international humanitarian law.Over the past several weeks, Americans have watched in horror as the Israeli government used U.S.-manufactured weapons in a devastating assault on civilians in Gaza, killing over 220 Palestinians, including at least 67 children, while Hamas and other Palestinian groups in Gaza launched thousands of rockets against Israeli population centers. While most of the rockets from Gaza either missed their targets or were intercepted by Israel’s missile-defense system, Iron Dome, Israeli airstrikes destroyed schools, refugee camps, international media outlets, hospitals, and Gaza’s only COVID-19 testing lab. Over 52,000 Palestinians have been displaced, which has exacerbated an already desperate humanitarian situation for Palestinians on the Gaza Strip, during a pandemic.We welcome the recent ceasefire and appreciate your administration’s support for it, but we are concerned that the situation remains extremely fragile. Even since the ceasefire has been in effect, there has been escalating violence in Al-Aqsa mosque, with Israeli police forces firing teargas, rubber bullets, and stun grenades at worshippers. Moreover, the forced expulsions of Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah, which precipitated the latest outbreak of conflict, has also not been settled, but merely delayed by Israeli courts.Blocking this weapons sale will not change the reality of daily life for Palestinians living under Israeli occupation. Those living in Gaza will continue to suffer from severe shortages of life-saving medicines, food, electricity, and clean water, because of Israel’s illegal military blockade, which makes life unsafe and unbearable. But halting delivery of the weapons would send a clear message that your administration is unwilling to fuel further attacks on civilians in Gaza.Given the likely continuing violations of international humanitarian and human rights law by the Israeli government, delivery of these weapons would greatly undermine your administration’s goal of pursuing a foreign policy centered on human rights. Moving forward with this sale would also hurt the U.S. ability to play a constructive role in the peace process, which could have lasting implications for the likelihood of resolving the conflict.We believe moving ahead with these sales would undermine U.S. moral values, national security interests, and support likely violations of international humanitarian law by sending a green light for Israeli violations of Palestinian human rights. We call upon you to immediately halt these sales, provide robust humanitarian and reconstruction assistance for Gaza and engage in the sustained and impartial diplomacy needed to achieve a just, peaceful and lasting solution for both Israelis and Palestinians.Sincerely,18 Million RisingAbout Face: Veterans Against the WarActionAid USAAdalah Justice ProjectAddameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights AssociationAl Dameer Association For Human RightsAl Mezan Center for Human RightsAl-HaqAlliance for Water Justice in PalestineAmerican Baptist Churches, USAAmerican Friends Service CommitteeAmerican Muslim Bar Association (AMBA)American Muslim Empowerment Network (AMEN)American Muslims for PalestineArab American Institute (AAI)Arab Jewish Partnership for Peace and Justice in the Middle EastArab-American Civil Rights LeagueArms Control AssociationAvaazBPFNA-Bautistas por la PazCampaign Against Arms TradeCenter for Constitutional RightsCenter for International PolicyCenter on Conscience & WarChristian Peacemaker TeamsChurch of the Brethren, Office of Peacebuilding and PolicyCenter for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC)Churches for Middle East PeaceCODEPINKCouncil on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)Council on American-Islamic Relations, California (CAIR-CA)Defense for Children International - PalestineDemand Progress Education FundDemocracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN)Disciples Palestine Israel NetworkDissentersEmpowering Pacific Islander Communities (EPIC)Episcopal Church of the IncarnationEpiscopal Peace Fellowship - Palestine Israel NetworkEquality LabsFellowship of Reconciliation (FOR-USA)Feminists for Justice in/for Palestine, National Women’s Studies AssociationFor AllFreedom ForwardFriends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL)Global Ministries of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and United Church of Christ Grassroots Global Justice AllianceHistorians for Peace and DemocracyICNA Council for Social JusticeIfNotNowIndivisibleInternational Civil Society Action Network (ICAN)Investor Advocates for Social JusticeIslamic Medical Association at UNC School of MedicineIslamophobia Studies CenterIsrael Palestine Mission Network of the Presbyterian Church, USAJetpac Resource CenterJewish Voice for Peace ActionJust Foreign PolicyJustice DemocratsMADREMaryknoll Office for Global ConcernsMENA Rights GroupMennonite Central Committee U.S. Washington OfficeMeta Peace TeamMethodist Federation for Social ActionMiddle East Children’s AllianceMigrant Roots MediaMoveOnMuslim Delegates and AlliesMuslim Forum of the Pacific NorthwestMuslim Ummah of North America (MUNA)Muslim Women ForMuslims For ProgressNational Lawyers Guild - Palestine SubcommitteeNational Network for Immigrant & Refugee RightsNational Writers UnionNational Council of ChurchesNGP ActionOn Earth PeaceOur RevolutionPalestine LegalPalestinian Christian Alliance for peacePax Christi USAPeace ActionPeace DirectPoligon Education FundPresbyterian Church (USA)Presbyterian Peace FellowshipProgressive Democrats of AmericaProgressive Democrats of America - Middle East AlliancesProject BlueprintQuincy Institute for Responsible StatecraftRed Letter ChristiansReformed Church in AmericaRethinking Foreign PolicyRootsAction.orgSamidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity NetworkShowing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ)SojournersSouth Asian Americans Leading Together (SAALT)Stand with KashmirSunrise MovementThe United Methodist Church - General Board of Church and Society Tree of Life Education FundTunisian United NetworkU.S. Palestinian CouncilU.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN)Unitarian Universalist Service CommitteeUnitarian Universalists for Justice in the Middle EastUnited for Peace and JusticeUS Council of Muslim OrganizationsUS Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO)Win Without WarWomen for Weapons Trade TransparencyWomen’s Action for New DirectionsWomen’s Islamic Initiative in Spirituality and EqualityWorking Families PartyWorld BEYOND WarYemen Relief and Reconstruction FoundationYemeni Alliance CommitteeYUCCA Action