



Their homes can only be saved through international mobilization and diplomatic and political pressure to end the Israeli policy of systemic forced displacement once and for all.



End the Israeli Policy of systemic forced displacement.



#SaveSilwan #SaveSheikhJarrah #SaveLifta #FreeGaza



Ways to help Palestinians:

1) Sign the following petitions:

https://actionnetwork.org/letters/congress-protect-east-jerusalem?clear_id=true&source=email-action-alerts-contact-congress-about-gaza-and-east-jerusalem



https://www.codepink.org/israelaustin



https://www.codepink.org/1billionmore



https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/nomoreweaponsforisrael/index.html



https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/sanctionisrael/index.html





https://actionnetwork.org/letters/save-lives-in-gaza?source=direct_link&;



https://actionnetwork.org/forms/no-apartheid/?source=group-mpower-action-fund&referrer=group-mpower-action-fund



https://secure.everyaction.com/wUAYmd6RzEacXxN3WQuYQQ2



https://secure.everyaction.com/1bUDFJrq_kWz5sjKEeyoPQ2?emci=5d4149d1-36af-eb11-85aa-0050f237abef&emdi=48af3b35-3eb3-eb11-a7ad-0050f271b5d8&ceid=1631053



https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_2590?utm_campaign=may_14_gaza_update_nwttac&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine&emci=898aaa6a-50ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&emdi=720e95c4-78ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&ceid=13259655#/7/



https://www.codepink.org/natgeo



https://www.codepink.org/revokethelicense



https://bdsmovement.net/caf-get-out-of-sheikh-jarrah



2) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) to cosponsor HR2590. Congress acts when enough constituents demand it.



3) Call the State Department at 202-647-6575 option 8. Leave a message for the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs to immediately revoke export license number DDTC 20-084, the $735 million arms deal between Boeing and Israel



4) Learn more about Palestine at:

- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)

- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)

- Rebuilding Alliance

- Adalah Justice Project

- Eyewitness Palestine

- Grassroots Al-Quds

- BDS Movement

- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)

- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)

- We Are Not Numbers

- teachpalestine.org

- decolonizepalestine.com

- gazaincontext.com

- palambassador.org

- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah



5) Read Determined to Stay: Palestinian Youth Fight for their Village by Jody Sokolower: shoppalestine.org/product-p/book_determined_to_stay.htm



6) Watch the film 1948: Creation & Catastrophe at



7) Boycott HP, PUMA, General Mills/Pillsbury, Sabra and SodaStream

