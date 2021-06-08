Water Protectors in actions to shut down Enbridge's Line 3 in Northern Minnesota were denied their medications and phone calls.

By GINIW CollectiveNORTHERN MINNESOTA -- More than 150 Water Protectors arrested in actions to Stop Line 3 were denied medications, denied phone calls, and sent throughout the State in Minnesota.After a mass action shutting down a Line 3 pump station, over 150 water protectors were arrested. Arrestees have since been transferred to Aitkin County, Kandiyohi County, Douglas County, Pine County, Todd County & Becker County. The counties are part of the 16-county Northern Lights Task Force, which has received significant funding from the Enbridge Corporation.To date, sheriffs have billed hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Enbridge-funded and state-overseen Public Safety Escrow Account.Some water protectors were held for 16 - 20 hours without being booked, denied medical prescriptions, denied medical attention despite multiple requests for aid, along with multiple violations of the Americans With Disabilities Act. In Kandiyohi County Jail, water protectors were denied their right to speak to an attorney, as friends and family members did not get to check in on the health and well-being of loved ones.One jail support volunteer said, “Attorney Keith Ellison and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan must intervene and not allow these county agencies to grossly misuse their power.”Read more: