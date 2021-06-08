From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Palestinians Backed by Education Unions UESF & UTLA Who Protest US Aid For Israel
California education unions UESF in San Francisco and UTLA in Los Angeles have acted to support Palestinians, support the blockade of Israel and opposed US military and economic aid for Israel. Two members discuss their actions
In a new development in the United States some education unions are demanding an end to US aid for Israel and support for the international blockade and boycott of Isreal for it’s treatment of Palestinians.
Alex Schmaus who is a teacher and member of UESF in San Francisco and Soni Lloyd who is a member UTLA in Los Angeles talk about the reasons that they have acted on these issues
and what this should mean in the future.
The AFL-CIO and AFT as well as the NEA have been silent about the attacks on Palestinians by the Israeli government and that includes the bombings of schools, hospitals and the
infrastructure of Gaza.
They also say that they will be reaching out to Palestinian education unions to get direct reports on their conditions and struggles to US teachers.
This interview was done on 6/7/21
Additional media:
San Francisco educators endorse BDS
https://www.tempestmag.org/2021/05/san-francisco-educators-endorse-bds/?fbclid=IwAR0Ve8Ix2Y_jvBeuQ7cv6BsEFYI9gJheL-ItNuClm3VJxjkaXcXMU6JNeNA
Resolution In Solidarity With Palestinian People
http://araborganizing.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/5-19-21_Resolution-in-Solidarity-with-the-Palestinian-People.pdf
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
