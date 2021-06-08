California education unions UESF in San Francisco and UTLA in Los Angeles have acted to support Palestinians, support the blockade of Israel and opposed US military and economic aid for Israel. Two members discuss their actions

In a new development in the United States some education unions are demanding an end to US aid for Israel and support for the international blockade and boycott of Isreal for it’s treatment of Palestinians.Alex Schmaus who is a teacher and member of UESF in San Francisco and Soni Lloyd who is a member UTLA in Los Angeles talk about the reasons that they have acted on these issuesand what this should mean in the future.The AFL-CIO and AFT as well as the NEA have been silent about the attacks on Palestinians by the Israeli government and that includes the bombings of schools, hospitals and theinfrastructure of Gaza.They also say that they will be reaching out to Palestinian education unions to get direct reports on their conditions and struggles to US teachers.This interview was done on 6/7/21Additional media:San Francisco educators endorse BDSResolution In Solidarity With Palestinian PeopleWorkWeekProduction of Labor Video Project