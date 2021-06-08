top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial Justice
Poor People's Campaign Rally for HR 438 and Third Reconstruction
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tuesday Jun 8th, 2021 8:04 AM
Protest and music at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Franisco Federal Building office
sm_01-15821-852_0923.jpg
original image (1400x1788)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

The California Poor People's Campaign stated:

On "Moral Monday" the California Poor People's Campaign will join with states around the country and Washington DC to put our US Representatives on notice. Drawing on the transformational history of the First Reconstruction following the Civil War and the Second Reconstruction of the civil rights struggles of the 20th century, today we need a Third Reconstruction to revive our moral and political commitments to democracy and the founding principles of the country.

With this resolution, we (1) acknowledge the deep harms we have suffered from systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation and the denial of health care, militarism and the false narrative of white supremacist nationalist extremism and (2) commit to heal and transform the nation by addressing these interlocking injustices, beginning with those most impacted, with moral and just laws and policies.

https://www.3rdreconstruction.org/
