True Color of Biden(aka Bait-and-Switch maestro!) by DLi

Tuesday Jun 8th, 2021 5:07 AM

Breaking News! The Biden administration is ready to CUT corporate taxes to just 15%! That's lower than the T-Rump giveaway of 21%(cut from the prior 35%), and it's freaking LOWER than the 19% that middle-class taxpayers have to fork over to the IRS!

I hated to say, "I told you so," but the gutless and "assinine" Democrats are ready to cave in to the Wall Street-Pentagon gang of obstructionists/Imperialists. Apparently, all that talk about a $2.25 Trillion stimulus and Infrastructure proposal was just a smoke-and-mirror charade to mollify the "radical" wing of the "dim-o-craps"? Or perhaps--as a more insightful(or cynical) interpretation is that, it was the plan all along. After all, the 2 "corporate-bin-laden" war parties are really just 2 sides of the same coin--a forever Imperialist reign by the Wall Street-Pentagon ruling cabal. No wonder a rising China is about to surpass a Clunkered and Collapsing Uncle Sam, as the next economic superpower of the 2nd half of the 21st century!