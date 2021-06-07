top
50th Anniversary of Common Cause Virtual Celebration
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday June 10
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorCommon Cause
Location Details
Online event
50th Anniversary: Democracy is Our Common Cause

Thursday, June 10, 2021 @ 3 PM PT (6 PM PT)

https://actionnetwork.org/events/common-cause-50-more-years-celebration

We invite you to join us in celebration of Common Cause’s Golden (50th) Anniversary! We will be honoring the first 50 years of Common Cause at this pivotal moment in our democracy. We are celebrating the Power of We — you and me — working together.

Thursday’s program will also feature a musical performance as well as remarks from honorees and current and former Common Cause leaders. And as we look ahead to our next 50 years, we will hear from youth activists -- the leaders of our future -- who are taking on leadership alongside their communities in organizing for a more equitable and representative democracy for all.

The work of our Common Cause is a testament to members and supporters like you. Renewing the ideals of our founder is more important than our many wins, the organization, or the man who started it all, John Gardner. No matter who we are or where we come from, democracy is our common cause.

We are proud of our history – and are eager to celebrate past and future successes of shifting power to the people with you.
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/common-ca...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 7th, 2021 7:11 PM
by Common Cause
Monday Jun 7th, 2021 7:11 PM
https://actionnetwork.org/events/common-ca...
