



Thursday, June 10, 2021 @ 3 PM PT (6 PM PT)



https://actionnetwork.org/events/common-cause-50-more-years-celebration



We invite you to join us in celebration of Common Cause’s Golden (50th) Anniversary! We will be honoring the first 50 years of Common Cause at this pivotal moment in our democracy. We are celebrating the Power of We — you and me — working together.



Thursday’s program will also feature a musical performance as well as remarks from honorees and current and former Common Cause leaders. And as we look ahead to our next 50 years, we will hear from youth activists -- the leaders of our future -- who are taking on leadership alongside their communities in organizing for a more equitable and representative democracy for all.



The work of our Common Cause is a testament to members and supporters like you. Renewing the ideals of our founder is more important than our many wins, the organization, or the man who started it all, John Gardner. No matter who we are or where we come from, democracy is our common cause.



