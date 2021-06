Mural unveiled with song and dance but message is somber

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

June 6th, Clarion Alley, SF. Extinction Rebellion San Francisco Bay Area’s unveiled its new mural, “The World is on Fire,” with musical performances, art activities, and storytelling.The larger than life mural by their Art Working Group painters was created over many months during the COVID lockdown in 2020. The mural is to " help us #TellTheTruth and turn the tide on the climate and ecological emergency."Musical performance was from Sandra and Kiki of the Seastars.There was a coloring station for children and adults alike, and food from the Mora Taco Truck.Over 100 adults and children attended on the bright sunny day.See all high resolution photos here.