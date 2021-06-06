top
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
Oakland Rally for HR 438: Third Reconstruction w/ CA Poor People's Campaign
Date Monday June 07
Time 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCA Poor People's Campaign
Location Details
Oakland District Office, 1 Kaiser Plaza, Oakland, CA 94612

Masks and Safety Distancing Required
Join the CA Poor People’s Campaign for our Oakland rally to demand a Third Reconstruction in America that addresses poverty and low wages from the bottom up, as well as
systemic racism, voter suppression, health care access, and other critical human rights issues.

"House Resolution 438: Third Reconstruction" has been put forward by Rep. Barbara Lee and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, with the support of Rep. Ro Khanna and other members.

We will be rallying in support of Congresswoman Barabra Lee and the House Resolution 438 she has put forward!

When: Monday, June 7th at 11 AM

Where: Oakland District Office, 1 Kaiser Plaza, Oakland, CA 94612

Masks and Safety Distancing Required

Oakland RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/third-reconstruction-resolution-press-rally-in-oakland-rep-barbara-lee

Or, Join online via the nationwide livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/


California will join with states around the country and Washington DC to put our US Representatives on notice. Drawing on the transformational history of the First Reconstruction following the Civil War and the Second Reconstruction of the civil rights struggles of the 20th century, today we need a Third Reconstruction to revive our moral and political commitments to democracy and the founding principles of the country.

With this resolution, we (1) acknowledge the deep harms we have suffered from systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation and the denial of health care, militarism and the false narrative of white supremacist nationalist extremism and (2) commit to heal and transform the nation by addressing these interlocking injustices, beginning with those most impacted, with moral and just laws and policies.

Congressional site link & info for House Resolution 438: Third Reconstruction here:

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-resolution/438
______________________________________________________________

What is a 3rd Reconstruction?

https://www.3rdreconstruction.org/

It’s Time to Fully Address Poverty and Low Wages from the Bottom Up!

Drawing on the transformational history of the First Reconstruction following the Civil War and the Second Reconstruction of the civil rights struggles of the 20th century, the Third Reconstruction is a revival of our constitutional commitment to establish justice, provide for the general welfare, end decades of austerity, and recognize that policies that center the 140 million are also good economic policies that can heal and transform the nation.

Emerging from the pain and organizing power of the 140 million people living in poverty or with low wages in this nation, the congressional resolution for a Third Reconstruction reflects an omnibus vision for a fundamental restructuring of society that lifts from the bottom. The non-partisan resolution comes as a response to years of movement-building to create the collective resolve necessary to implement real and transformational legislative action.

This resolution recognizes that in order to build a true Third Reconstruction we must simultaneously deal with the interlocking injustices of systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation and the denial of health care, militarism and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism that blames the poor instead of the systems that cause poverty.
For more event information: https://www.3rdreconstruction.org

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jun 6th, 2021 8:24 AM
by CA Poor People's Campaign
Sunday Jun 6th, 2021 8:24 AM
https://www.3rdreconstruction.org
